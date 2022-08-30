Robin Games Launches PLAYHOUSE in an All-New Category of Mobile Gaming

'Lifestyle Gaming' genre debuts with PLAYHOUSE, a groundbreaking, creative interior design game that expands the definition of what a game can be

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women-led digital entertainment company Robin Games has created a new category in the mobile game space, aimed at redefining who a gamer is and what a mobile game can be. Dubbed 'Lifestyle Gaming,' the genre blends viral lifestyle content people consume on social media and in their day-to-day lives with gaming mechanics to provide a truly creative, interactive experience.

Inspired by the concept of what it would be like to step into your Pinterest mood board and design without limits, Robin Games' premiere title, PLAYHOUSE, debuts today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This first-of-its-kind interior design game allows players to freely move, rotate and place furniture and decor into 3D spaces to create the designs of their dreams. Catering to an audience that has a passion for design and creativity, Robin Games is excited to partner with editorial partners in the home space, including leading interiors magazine House Beautiful and digital home and design publisher Hunker. Through these editorial partnerships, PLAYHOUSE will feature design challenges inspired by articles published by its partners, so players can truly immerse themselves in the content they read and love, and design unique spaces based on real-life interior design tips and projects.

Founder and CEO Jill Wilson, a veteran gaming executive behind some of the highest grossing and most enduring games in the industry like Cookie Jam and Panda Pop, believes that Lifestyle Gaming, beginning with PLAYHOUSE, is uncorking a massive untapped market. "We built PLAYHOUSE on the principle that everyone with a phone and a desire to be creative can be a gamer, so we're catering not only to the existing massive mobile game audience, but also to lifestyle enthusiasts who would otherwise not have tried out a mobile game," said Wilson. "Our definition of 'gaming' and who gets to be a 'gamer' has been too narrow up to this point - we're aiming to expand this and quite literally change the game," she added.

In PLAYHOUSE, you can choose from a variety of interior design challenges daily - some of which are hosted by Robin Games' editorial partners - using furniture and decor from over 100 amazing brand partners, such as Article, Chairish, Arhaus, Society6, Lulu & Georgia, Room & Board, and more. Further fusing the mobile gaming world with real life experiences, all of the pieces - over 6,000 - are shoppable by directing players to the brands' websites for purchase. The game also incorporates social media tastemakers including interior designers, artists, fashion bloggers, bakers and more as 'Hosts' who present limited-time, unique design challenges to players based on their own aesthetics.

With over 50% women on their board, management team and company overall, Robin Games believes that stacking the company with people reflective of the audience they're trying to reach has given them the edge to create a modern and sophisticated, yet relatable product its target demographic will love. "While 63% of mobile gamers are women, most decision-makers in this industry are men," said Wilson. "Sophisticated gaming has not been explored nearly enough, but we are leading that change and creating a new, inspiring space for people to engage with mobile games in a modern way."

For more information please visit: https://www.comeplayhouse.com/

About Robin Games

Robin Games is a mobile gaming company creating a new category of digital entertainment we call Lifestyle Gaming. We're fusing together the virality of lifestyle content with the engagement and business model of mobile games. Our content covers topics you'd find in a digital editorial magazine, reasons you'd be compelled to follow an influencer on Instagram, and places your imagination may go when reading a lifestyle blog - fantasies that inspire creativity. We have over 50% women on our board, management team and company overall and are devoted to creating more opportunities for women in our industry. Our mission at Robin is to shake up the games industry, not only redefining what a modern game team looks like, but developing a new genre of games that's unlike anything players have experienced before.

