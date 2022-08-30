Lufthansa Group Receives First 787 Dreamliner

- Europe's largest airline group takes delivery of first of 32 787s it has on order

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Lufthansa Group today celebrated the delivery of the first 787 Dreamliner, a 787-9, to Europe's largest airline group at Paine Field, Everett, Wash.

The Lufthansa Group has 32 firm orders for the 787 and joins nearly 50 customers worldwide in operating the industry's most fuel efficient and capable airplane. Boeing designed the 787 family with superior efficiency, which allows airlines to profitably open new routes and fly people directly where they want to go in exceptional comfort.

Using 25% less fuel and creating 25% fewer emissions than the airplanes they replace, the 787 family has avoided more than 125 billion pounds of carbon emissions since entering service in 2011.

"With the Boeing 787, we are introducing another modern aircraft type that is one of the most fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft in our fleet," said Jens Ritter, CEO Lufthansa Airlines. "This will allow us to significantly further improve the average CO2 balance. This aircraft is sustainable and offers customers a premium flying experience."

Since revenue service began in 2011, the 787 family has launched more than 325 new nonstop routes around the world, including approximately 50 routes opened since 2020. The 787-9 can fly 296 passengers up to 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km) in a typical two-class configuration.

"Today's delivery to the Lufthansa Group is a significant milestone for both companies as we resume European 787 deliveries and Lufthansa receives its first 787. I am delighted to see Lufthansa join a growing set of airlines worldwide operating the industry's most capable twin-engine airplane," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With unmatched fuel efficiency and huge passenger appeal, the 787 will play an integral role in the Lufthansa Group's long-haul network."

In addition to 32 787 Dreamliners on order, the Lufthansa Group has firm orders for 20 777-9 passenger airplanes and recently placed a firm order for seven of the new 777-8 Freighter.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

