Crunch Fitness Joins the Silver&Fit Program's National Network of Gyms and Fitness Facilities

Addition Gives Members More than 18,000 Fitness Club Choices Nationwide

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silver&Fit® Healthy Aging and Exercise Program is pleased to announce the addition of over 340 U.S.-based Crunch gyms to its national network of 18,000+ fitness centers. The new additions give Silver&Fit members more workout options to choose from within the network, which includes top name-brand gyms, local or regional fitness centers, YMCAs, boutique fitness studios, and more.

Silver&Fit Logo (PRNewswire)

The Silver&Fit program, which is a product of American Specialty Health (ASH) Fitness, provides no-cost or subsidized low-cost gym memberships to individuals enrolled in certain Medicare or Medicare Supplement plans. Affordable access to gyms incentivizes and motivates individuals to develop a fitness routine that can result in a healthier, happier life. The program also offers thousands of top name video workouts for those who prefer to get fit at home.

"We think our members will be happy to learn that we've added every Crunch gym in the country to our network of fitness facilities," said Jeff Na, vice president of Fitness Networks at ASH Fitness. "People love that Crunch promises to be a 'No Judgment' zone. We know that some individuals feel intimidated going into a gym. A judgment-free culture can help to ensure a feeling of inclusion regardless of age, abilities, gender, or ethnicity."

"Crunch Fitness has always served all kinds of people with all types of health goals, which is why we're thrilled to partner with ASH Fitness," said Mike Neff, executive vice president at Crunch Fitness. "We're eager to continue expanding our diverse member base by making serious exercise fun and supporting people of all ages, shapes, and sizes to achieve their goals."

Those interested in participating can contact their health plan to learn whether they are eligible, or visit Silver&Fit.com to check eligibility.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working out at the same place together. Today, Crunch is renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for its diverse members. Headquartered in New York, NY, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

About American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. (ASH Fitness)

ASH Fitness, a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), provides a growing number of flexible fitness solutions for Medicare, Medicare Supplement, and commercial health plans, as well as employer groups, associations, and others. Fitness program offerings include the Silver&Fit®, Active&Fit Enterprise™, Active&Fit Direct™, and the consumer-direct Active&Fit Now™ program. ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health services organizations. For more information, visit ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555.

Lisa Freeman

American Specialty Health Fitness

lisaf@ashn.com

310-422-9200

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silver&Fit