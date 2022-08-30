Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan Statement: Department of Health Care Services Decision on Medi-Cal Contract Award is Disservice to Vulnerable Californians

MONTEREY PARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan adamantly disagrees with the Department of Health Care Services' (DHCS) failure to issue a notice of intent to award to Blue Shield Promise a managed care plan contract to serve Medi-Cal beneficiaries in San Diego County and other bid markets.

This decision is not consistent with the stated goals of the procurement and therefore is not in the best interest of Medi-Cal beneficiaries and their communities. Blue Shield Promise is evaluating all avenues to appeal this decision as it continues its commitment as a nonprofit managed care plan to serve its members and provide them with access to quality care.

Blue Shield Promise (formerly Care1st Health Plan) has been serving Medi-Cal beneficiaries in San Diego and Los Angeles counties for more than 25 years, and its parent company, Blue Shield of California has been serving the state's residents for more than 80 years. Together, they are tax-paying, mission-driven nonprofit health plans operating exclusively in California.

