U.S. Legal Support Named #1 Court Reporting and Deposition Service Provider for Second Year in a Row by Michigan Lawyers Weekly

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, announced today their ranking as the #1 Court Reporting and Deposition Service Provider in the Michigan Lawyers Weekly "Best of 2022 Readers Ranking Survey." The Reader Rankings Survey is an annual effort by Michigan Lawyers Weekly to designate the top companies supporting the legal services industry. This is the second year in a row U.S. Legal Support received the top honor as "#1 Court Reporting and Deposition Service Provider."

In addition to the award for top court reporting and deposition service provider, U.S. Legal Support was also awarded first place designations for top interpreting services provider (also for the second year in a row) and as the top record retrieval and copying services provider. "U.S. Legal Support is thrilled and honored our Michigan clients and the readers of Michigan Lawyers Weekly voted us as one of the top litigation support providers again this year," said Karen Gann, U.S. Legal Support's Senior Vice President of Local Sales. "We are committed to providing clients with exceptional court reporting, record retrieval, and other litigation support services and greatly appreciate the support of our Michigan clients."

On the court reporting side, U.S. Legal Support offers clients a network of over 5,000 professional court reporters in over 12,000 offices in 2,700 cities nationwide, including support for in-person, remote and hybrid depositions, arbitrations, hearings, and other proceedings. With industry-leading cybersecurity, U.S. Legal Support also offers unparalleled record retrieval capabilities with over 1,100,000 established provider relationships and expediting teams in every time zone.

News of the Michigan Lawyers Weekly win comes after a busy year for U.S. Legal Support. In March, the organization announced the acquisition of Baton Rouge Court reporters, one of the most well-known and respected court reporting firms in Louisiana. Additionally, the organization plans to continue further expanding their nationwide presence through the end of 2022.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with the goal of becoming the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Nearly three decades later, we're one of the leading providers of litigation support services and the only company to provide a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, major corporations, and insurance companies nationwide. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com .

