NationsBenefits to Acquire DeliverLean, a Premium Prepared Meals Company, to Advance its Food as Medicine Platform

The Company strengthens its healthy foods benefit offering to health plans by advancing post-discharge meal capabilities and expanding meal offerings.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NationsBenefits®, a leading provider of supplemental benefits, flex cards, and member engagement solutions for health plans, announced today an agreement to acquire DeliverLean™, one of the country's largest food manufacturers specializing in health and wellness. This acquisition is part of NationsBenefits' strategic vision to expand its healthy foods benefit offering to meet the ever-growing needs of health plans with Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D Plans. DeliverLean's food as medicine solution, which is being introduced with the NationsMarket brand name, will help MA plan members and low-income populations to live healthier by addressing nutrition and providing specific and actionable direction to motivate behavioral changes in their diets.

"The DeliverLean team has created the best healthy, prepared meals solution in the market," said Glenn M. Parker, M.D., Founder and CEO at NationsBenefits. "By joining forces and expanding our healthy foods suite of solutions, this enhances our strategy of using supplemental benefits to improve member outcomes."

With a growing demand for home-delivered, nutritionally focused products such as groceries, fresh produce, and prepared meals, NationsBenefits can help Medicare beneficiaries achieve better health and wellness by providing them with convenient and easy-to-use products. The healthy foods benefit offering is designed to improve members' health and satisfaction while reducing overall health care costs.

"After a decade-long journey, DeliverLean is thrilled to announce our acquisition by NationsBenefits, a premier healthcare provider who shares our food as medicine approach. It's unique for a healthcare provider to invest in a food company to ultimately improve outcomes and lower health care costs by empowering people through fresh, healthy food," said Scott Harris, CEO and Founder of DeliverLean. "NationsBenefits' model of centralizing benefits allows us to serve health plan members nationally."

Scott Harris will continue to lead this division, as a part of NationsBenefits.

The Company combines its experienced team and clinical expertise to provide management strategies that enhance relationships between partners and members and improve health care quality while providing access to resources, education, and engagement tools to provide a true food as medicine benefit.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

About NationsBenefits:

NationsBenefits is a leading member engagement, benefits administration, and healthcare company that partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Through its comprehensive suite of innovative supplemental benefits, payments platform, and member engagement solutions, NationsBenefits helps health plans deliver high-quality benefits to their members that help address social determinants of health and improve member health outcomes and satisfaction. The Company's compliance-focused infrastructure, proprietary technology systems, and premier service delivery model allow NationsBenefits' health plan partners to deliver high-quality, value-based care to millions of members. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About DeliverLean:

As one of the nation's largest food manufacturers specializing in health and wellness, DeliverLean is disrupting how people consume food, touching every demographic and region with meaningful health outcomes. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Scott Harris, DeliverLean's 360-approach to healthy eating spans two large-scale food manufacturing divisions: DeliverLean CARE, a specialized manufacturer of fresh, prepared meals designed to meet the unique dietary needs of seniors, and GRBNGO, a leading pre-packaged grab-and-go food service solution catering to airports, hotels, hospitals, schools, convention centers, and stadiums, delivering throughout the southeast. DeliverLean CARE partners with health insurance providers to deliver meals to individuals through Medicare Advantage programs and directly to consumers, giving members access to healthy post-discharge and chronic care meals that lead to an improved quality of life and continued independence at home. DeliverLean produces over ten million meals annually from its 65,000 square foot SQF audited, USDA/FDA-certified commercial production. To learn more, visit DeliverLean.com.

