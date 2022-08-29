CVS Pharmacy "Senior Days" to provide seniors convenient and easy access to flu vaccines in the Tampa-area

A dedicated immunizer will be available for patients 55 and up
WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy® will host a series of Senior Days to give people over age 55 quick and easy access to the annual flu vaccine. The Senior Days, which will be held every Thursday throughout the month of September, will be held at 20 CVS® HealthHUB™ locations in the Tampa-area. During Senior Days, patients will be greeted by pharmacy staff, have access to educational information and receive their vaccination from a dedicated immunizer.
Getting an annual flu shot, along with other important vaccines, such as COVID-19, shingles and pneumonia, if eligible, is important for avoiding illness and protecting the overall health of the community, especially for seniors who are at greater risk of developing severe flu-related illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people over age 65 receive either the higher dose or adjuvanted flu vaccine, both of which help the body elicit a better immune response to the vaccine. CVS Pharmacy is offering both the high dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines this season and will have both types of vaccine available during the Senior Day events.
While patients can always schedule an immunization appointment ahead of time at CVS.com or via the CVS Pharmacy app, during Senior Days, patients over age 55 are able to simply walk-in and request a flu vaccination. The events, held every Thursday in September (September 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th), will take place at the CVS Pharmacy stores listed below:
- 8001 9th Street N., St. Petersburg, FL 33702
- 110 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace, FL 33617
- 1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
- 2322 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Lutz, FL 33549
- 99 Magnolia Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823
- 35010 S. Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33813
- 704 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Seffner, FL 33584
- 8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo, FL 33777
- 3501 54th Avenue S., Saint Petersburg, FL 33711
- 5357 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL 33625
- 30387 US Highway 19 N., Clearwater, FL 33761
- 10925 SR 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655
- 4120 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
- 611 S. Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
- 2175 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698
- 8801 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33626
- 4302 Cortez Road West, Bradenton, FL 34210
- 6206 Commerce Palms Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
- 5905 US Highway 301 S., Riverview, FL 33578
- 1929 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
The CDC recommends that individuals get their flu vaccination early in the fall, before flu season begins, and ideally no later than the end of October.
