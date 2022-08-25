ICONIC MOMENTS PARTNERS WITH WHITE HOUSE HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION TO PRODUCE NFT ART FOR PROOF COLLECTIVE'S GRAILS II RELEASE

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Moments has partnered with The White House Historical Association (WHHA) to produce a limited edition NFT (non-fungible token) — a digital collectible with proof of ownership through a digital ledger known as a blockchain that can be sold and traded on marketplaces like Iconic Moments. The partnership is WHHA's first foray into NFTs and the first time PROOF Collective has invited an NFT marketplace to participate in its Grails collection.

Original NFT digital artwork by Linda Dounia Rebeiz created for Iconic Moments and The White House Historical Association for inclusion in PROOF Collective's Grails II collection. 2022. (PRNewswire)

White House Historical Association develops first NFT in partnership with Iconic Moments

Grails Collections highlight original works of diverse artists from around the world. PROOF members have exclusive access to mint these unique pieces but don't know the respective artists' identities until after the minting process is complete.

The Iconic-WHHA NFT is created by Linda Dounia Rebeiz, titled Sparrows Do Not Fear the Sun. Rebeiz work uses physical and digital art mediums and incorporates artificial intelligence, making her an ideal fit for paying homage to Alma Thomas a Black female artist who pioneered a style and whose piece Resurrection WHHA selected as inspiration for the NFT.

Painted in 1966 when Thomas was 74, Resurrection features Thomas's signature abstract style. It depicts several vibrantly colored, irregular, concentric circles forming a sunburst. The work was acquired for the White House Collection with support from George B. Hartzog, Jr., and the White House Acquisition Trust/WHHA and is the first work of art by a Black woman to be added to the White House Collection. First Lady Michelle Obama unveiled the piece in February 2015, revealing its place of honor overlooking the Old Family Dining Room.

"We're extraordinarily honored to have been approached by Iconic Moments and PROOF Collective to participate in this exclusive, distinguished collection," said Colleen Shogan, Senior Vice President of the WHHA. "We see this as a one-of-a-kind opportunity to support and tell the story of Alma Thomas' stunning artwork while also lifting up and highlighting the work of a modern, Black female artist through Linda Dounia Rebeiz's digital interpretation."

"Storytelling, history, and culture is at the core of what we do at Iconic Moments," said Chris Cummings, Founder and CEO of Iconic Moments. "We are excited to partner with Linda, an incredible artist, and PROOF to bring awareness and funding to one of America's most Iconic institutions: the WHHA. This is our launching point for changing the way that people worldwide experience museums, culture, and art."

Press assets including images, logos, headshots, etc. can be found at www.iconicmoments.co/whha-press-kit/

About Iconic Moments:

Iconic Moments is the first NFT platform focused on bringing stories and history to life for Iconic brands & cultural institutions. Using our industry experience, we work alongside partners to develop enticing, story-rich campaigns centered on the culture and heritage their collections hold. https://iconicmoments.co/

About The White House Historical Association:

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. She sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. In 1961, the nonprofit, nonpartisan White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the Association has given more than $50 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. https://www.whitehousehistory.org/

About Grails II and PROOF Collective

PROOF is a private members-only collective of 1,000 dedicated NFT collectors and artists. Grails is an exclusive mint only available to PROOF Collective passholders. Each piece is a unique work of art made for the Grails drop in collaboration with some of the top artists in the space. https://collective.proof.xyz/grails-2 .

Iconic Moments (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iconic Moments