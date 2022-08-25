Gold Fields Limited Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months to 30 June 2022 of US$510m (US$0.57 per share). This compared with profit of US$387m (US$0.44 per share) for the six months to 30 June 2021. An interim dividend of 300 SA cent per share (gross) is payable on 19 September 2022.

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines and one project in Australia, Chile, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.24Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 52.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 116.0Moz. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

