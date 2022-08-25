Ademi LLP notifies Investors of August 29, 2022 Deadline for Claims of Securities Fraud against Wells Fargo & Company

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is notifying investors of the August 29, 2022 deadline for motions for Lead Plaintiff in securities fraud claims against Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC). The class action results from inaccurate statements Wells Fargo may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn more about the case: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/wells-fargo-company or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Wells Fargo properly disclosed that (i) Wells Fargo had misrepresented its commitment to diversity; (ii) Wells Fargo conducted fake job interviews in order to meet its Diverse Search Requirement; (iii) this conduct subjected Wells Fargo to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, including criminal charges; (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Wells Fargo's reputation.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this case, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/wells-fargo-company.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP