Credit One Bank Launches New Travel Rewards in Refresh of Wander Credit Card

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States, introduced new benefits including elevated travel rewards as part of the relaunch of their travel credit card, the Wander Card.

The relaunched Wander Card provides 10X points on hotel and car rentals booked through the Credit One Bank travel partner, plus 5X points on eligible dining, gas, flights and other travel-related purchases.

"We are excited to be giving new Wander Card members an easy way to make travel purchases and earn more valuable rewards," said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank. "The Credit One Bank Wander Card is hands down the best travel credit card available for less than $100 and these exciting new benefits, including direct access to a vast collection of travel offerings, will help provide our customers with more rewarding adventures."

Card member benefits that come with the new Wander Card include:

10,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on eligible purchases in the first 90 days that can be redeemed for a $100 statement credit, gift cards or travel

10X Points on hotel and rental car purchases booked through the Credit One Bank travel partner

5X Points on other travel purchases

5X Points on dining

5X Points on gas

1X Points on all other purchases

The Credit One Bank travel partner is accessible to new Wander Card members through their online account or the Credit One Bank mobile app. To learn more, check if you pre-qualify for the Wander Card, or to see additional terms and conditions regarding benefits and features, visit CreditOneBank.com/Wander.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. Driven by data, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of products for people in all stages of their financial life including credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® networks. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

