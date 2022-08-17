Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor events in September 2022.

Credit Suisse 23rd Asian Technology Conference: Participating on Monday, September 5, 2022, and Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The Conference will be held virtually.

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference: Participating on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CEO Gideon Ben-Zvi and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The conference will be held in New York.

Jefferies Israel Tech Track 2022: Participating on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CEO Gideon Ben-Zvi, CFO Dror Heldenberg, and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The conference will be held in Tel Aviv.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

