XSOLIS Ranks No. 1795 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 388%, XSOLIS is Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, today revealed it ranked No. 1795 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses.

"We've been extremely focused on growth — over the last year in particular — in order to meet the increased data-driven needs of the healthcare industry," said Joan Butters, co-founder and CEO at XSOLIS. "This expansion has enabled us to continue improving and developing our solutions that support the ever-changing landscape of our industry."

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. Recently, XSOLIS announced 111% growth in its payer network and a 44% increase in hospital partnerships as it continues to expand its robust collaboration network, setting a new standard for payer-provider communication and alignment.

"As XSOLIS works to create a frictionless healthcare system and increase collaboration across our connected provider-payer network, inclusion in this year's list is proof positive that our work is meaningful and much needed in today's healthcare industry," said Butters.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

To learn more about XSOLIS, please visit www.xsolis.com.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

