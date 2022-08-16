Singleton Schreiber: Lawsuit Filed Against PacifiCorp Alleging Utility Company Responsible for McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national fire litigation firm Singleton Schreiber filed a lawsuit against PacifiCorp alleging the utility company is responsible for the McKinney Fire, which was ignited by its poorly maintained utility infrastructure.

The suit claims PacifiCorp is responsible for the deaths of the plaintiffs' loved ones, property damage (including cherished possessions), serious out-of-pocket expenses for those impacted by the fires, evacuation expenses, medical bills, loss of business income, and much more. All of this as the result of the utility's negligence.

The complaint was filed on behalf of hundreds of individuals who owned property and/or lived in and near Siskiyou County, California. Their homes, businesses, and, in some cases, lives were destroyed when the 60,000+ acre fire tore through the area and resulted in four deaths.

"To date, four people have lost their lives in a fire that was entirely avoidable," said Gerald Singleton, Managing Partner of Singleton Schreiber. "Every fire season, California is overrun by deaths, injuries, financial disasters, charred homes and ruined lives as a result of utilities such as PacifiCorp putting profits over safety. This is the second time in the last two years that PacifiCorp has started a fire that killed citizens of Siskiyou County."

According to the complaint, PacifiCorp, caused utility infrastructure contact creating sparks that ignited dry vegetation and debris. Severe thunderstorms slowed the fire's growth due to heavy rain but brought upon mudslides and triggered floods in parts of the burn scar. As it was PacifiCorp's responsibility to manage these utility lines, easements and other right of way issues, PacifiCorp is accused of completely failing in its obligation to maintain its equipment.

The resulting disaster caused damage to more than 100 homes, 11 buildings and has destroyed 185 structures catastrophically impacting the local community. The financial impact has not yet been reported but will likely be significant due to the scope of the blaze.

"The people who lived in the area in and around the McKinney Fire had their lives changed forever, PacifiCorp owes it to them to make this right," said attorney Christopher R. Rodriguez. "This lawsuit cannot bring back loved ones, but it can hold this utility accountable for its own failure to meet basic safety standards."

This case is Beverly U. Bridges v. PacifiCorp, Sacramento Superior Court.

