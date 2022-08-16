Pega Appoints Naznine Tilak as Vice President of Learning, Development, and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced the appointment of Naznine Tilak as vice president of learning, development, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B). Naznine will spearhead Pega's efforts to design and implement its near-term and multi-year strategy for its learning and development programs while continuing the execution of its DEI&B roadmap.

Naznine brings more than 20 years of human resources experience to this new role, in which she will oversee the functional teams across DEI&B, learning and development, and talent cultivation. She will focus her creativity and expertise to develop organizational DEI&B capabilities and impactful initiatives that will drive inclusion and diversity outcomes.

Naznine joins Pega from Waters Corporation, where she was the global head of talent management. She has global experience working for companies across various industries including Santander Bank, State Street, Accenture, and MphasiS. She also holds two degrees in human resource management – a master's degree from The University of Texas at Arlington and an MBA from Christ University in Bangalore.

Naznine serves as a board member for Women's Money Matters, which helps to build financial wellness, confidence, and security in women and girls living on low incomes through instructional workshops and personal, one-to-one coaching. She also volunteers as a mentor to provide one-on-one, domain-specific conversations and career mentoring between aspiring women leaders and experienced industry experts.

"We are deeply committed to weaving diversity and inclusion into the fabric of our culture to help strengthen our organization on a number of different levels," said Kate Parente, chief people officer, Pega. "Naznine brings a wealth of experience to this role that will inspire our people to continue to live our values."

"Pega has made important strides in nurturing a culture of diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging that has helped it adapt and grow," said Naznine Tilak. "I look forward to helping accelerate these initiatives for the benefit of our employees, our clients, and the business community at large."

