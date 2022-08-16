National Leader to Join Call for Justice for Man Paralyzed by Beaumont Officer

Bishop William Barber, NAACP and Rainbow PUSH Coalition to join forces with attorneys and Christopher Shaw in fight for justice

BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys and advocates for Christopher Shaw, the Black man paralyzed by a Beaumont police officer while in custody last year for public intoxication, will make an important announcement at two news conferences this week.

Religious and civil rights leader and Repairers of the Breach president Bishop William Barber will join Shaw's attorneys as well as local NAACP leaders and representatives from Rev. Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition for a virtual news conference tomorrow (August 17) as well as a live news conference on Thursday (August 18) at The Church of I Am (2204 Blanchette St. Beaumont, TX) to announce new efforts to bring accountability in the incident that left Shaw paralyzed at the hands of Beaumont Police Officer James Gillen.

Body camera video of the assault shows that Shaw was handcuffed and restrained by deputies at the Jefferson County jail when Gillen "body slammed" him onto the jail's concrete floor. Shaw, who posed no physical threat to Gillen or any of the officers present, broke his neck when he landed on his head. Attorneys filed a federal lawsuit against Gillen, the City of Beaumont, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Corrhealth last month. The lawsuit can be viewed HERE .

Shaw, 41, is represented by renowned civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels ( The Law Offices of Harry Daniels ), Chimeaka White ( The White Law Firm ) and Chance Lynch ( Lynch Law ).

Wednesday, August 17

3 PM CT/4 PM ET Virtual News Conference

Click HERE to participate via ZOOM

Participants will include Bishop William Barber, Shaw's attorneys Harry Daniels, Chimeaka White and Chance Lynch as well as local NAACP leaders and Rainbow PUSH Coalition representatives.

Thursday, August 18

10 AM CT/11 AM ET In-person News Conference

The Church of I AM, 2204 Blanchette St. Beaumont, TX

Participants will include Bishop William Barber, Christopher Shaw and attorneys Harry Daniels, Chimeaka White and Chance Lynch as well as local NAACP leaders and Rainbow PUSH Coalition representatives.

The in-person news conference will be livestreamed here .

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC