MY/MOCHI ICE CREAM CELEBRATES AUTUMN'S ANNUAL RETURN OF THEIR PUMPKIN SPICE FALL FAVORITE

FALLELUJAH! JUST IN TIME FOR PUMPKIN SPICE SEASON, MY/MOCHI ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF THEIR LIMITED EDITION AUTUMN FLAVOR

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern frozen snack company, My/Mochi, today announces the return of its desquishous twist to the tastebuds this the autumn season with the annual release and store drop of one of their most popular and limited-edition ice-cream favorite flavors of fall -Pumpkin Spice!

Along with savvy snackers, My/Mochi understands that "pumpkin spice season" is highlighted and circled on all end-of-summer favorite flavor calendars! As always, My/Mochi will melt in the mouths and minds of our consumers (hello non-latte drinkers!) - that agree pumpkin spice is their go-to fall favorite snack flavor!

Along with Pumpkin Spice, My/Mochi also announces the limited release of their Apple Pie à la Mode! (Some just say -- à la Amazeballs!!) Inspired by the festive flavors of fall, these two fall favorites combine milky, melty ice cream and pillowy sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers unprecedented puffnificence just in time for the changing of the seasons.

Pumpkin Spice My/Mochi Ice Cream – This autumn staple is reimagined with creamy, decadent pumpkin spice ice cream infused with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices, all wrapped in a pillowy mochi dough exterior.

Apple Pie à la Mode My/Mochi Ice Cream – A seasonal twist on My/Mochi tri-textural innovation wrapping a doughy snacking sensation around a scoop of premium vanilla ice cream, coolly hugging a cinnamon apple center.

"FALLelujah! We are all one pillowy step closer to the holidays," said Russell Barnett, Managing Director and CMO of My/Mochi Ice Cream. "Each year we bring back the feel-goodie comfort of Fall pumpkin patches and apple orchards right to the freezer this fall season, with some seriously snack worthy selections, Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie à la Mode. As we like to say this time every year – 'Go ahead…Channel the flannel, break out the sweater, jump in the leaves and just fall into fall with a mouthful of our squishtastic mochi ice cream goodies!'"

My/Mochi Ice Cream is made with a scoop of premium ice cream and wrapped in delectably, sweet rice mochi dough, creating a fun, portable, hand-held snacking experience. Each bite-sized snack contains about 100 calories, gluten-free and available in a variety of flavor and textural sensations – including vegan-friendly options – to please every snacker.

My/Mochi Ice Cream Pumpkin Spice and Apple Pie à la Mode will be available this September nationwide. Visit mymochi.com to find My/Mochi at a store near you.

About My/Mochi Ice Cream

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category, is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking premium ice cream and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST-free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings are also available. Come play with us on Instagram , TikTok, Facebook , and Twitter .

