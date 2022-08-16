Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Tours MaximBio's COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Manufacturing Facility

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, an outspoken leader throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, toured the headquarters of Maxim Biomedical, an important United States based innovator and manufacturer of rapid antigen home tests for COVID-19. The governor was accompanied by Maryland Secretary of Commerce R. Michael Gill and senior members of both staffs. MaximBio manufactures the ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, a rapid result, EUA authorized over-the-counter COVID-19 test.

MaximBio COO Jonathan Maa explains ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test manufacturing process to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. (photo courtesy of the Office of the Governor) (PRNewswire)

"Maxim Biomedical is doing important, life-saving work in Rockville, and I enjoyed the opportunity to tour their state-of-the-art facility," said Governor Hogan. "As the producer of one of the few American-made COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, MaximBio will be a critical partner as Maryland maintains a state of readiness for any future variants and waves."

Jonathan Maa, COO of MaximBio said, "As a women and minority-owned small business, we are proud to be one of a select few American companies with an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for an over-the-counter, home-use rapid antigen test for COVID-19. We are exceedingly proud to be building our product exclusively here in the United States, helping to strengthen manufacturing in America and employing hundreds of Americans in the process."

MaximBio, who only received their EUA in January, recently successfully fulfilled a multi-million test production contract for the United States Department of Defense, receiving a high rating by the department for contract performance and delivery.

While at Maxim Bio Governor Hogan presented Maxim Bio with the Governor's Citation recognizing the "company's commitment to enhancing global health through the development and manufacturing of trusted diagnostic solutions."

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Maxim Biomedical is a leading diagnostic healthcare company providing innovative solutions through the development and manufacture of trusted testing solutions. Our mission is to create diagnostic products that are affordable, accessible, and enable actionable testing to improve patient outcomes around the globe.

