LYFT AND MOTIONAL DELIVER THE FIRST RIDES IN MOTIONAL'S NEW ALL-ELECTRIC IONIQ 5 AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE

The first fully-electric AV to be available on the Lyft network

Las Vegas is the first city in Motional and Lyft's multimarket commercial deployment

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) and Motional , a global leader in driverless technology, announced the launch of Motional's new all-electric IONIQ 5-based robotaxi, an autonomous vehicle (AV) designed for fully driverless ride-hail operation, on the Lyft network in Las Vegas.

Motional's all-electric IONIQ 5 autonomous vehicle in Las Vegas (PRNewswire)

The launch is the next milestone in the lead-up to Motional and Lyft's fully driverless service , planning to begin in 2023 and scaling to multiple U.S. cities. This marks the first time members of the public will experience Motional's all-electric IONIQ 5 AV , which is the first all-electric AV to debut on the Lyft network.

"Motional and Lyft have a clear path to widespread commercialization of Level 4 autonomous vehicles," says Karl Iagnemma, Motional's President and CEO. "We've led the industry in commercial operations for years, and today's launch signals we're on track to deliver a fully driverless service next year. Riders in Las Vegas can now experience Motional's IONIQ 5 AV that will make that service a reality. Through our strategic partnership with Hyundai, the IONIQ 5 AV is fully customized for driverless ride-hail operation, while maintaining the vehicle's award-winning comfort and design."

"Launching Motional's all-electric IONIQ 5 on Lyft's network in Las Vegas represents tremendous progress in our vision to make an electric, autonomous, and shared future a reality for people everywhere," said Logan Green, Lyft's CEO and co-founder. "Building an experience that Lyft riders love is core to advancing this technology, and today's launch provides riders access to Motional's autonomous technology in a way that will feel seamless, familiar, and personalized, all on a network they already trust. We are designing an autonomous experience where the only expectation for riders is to relax and enjoy the ride."

The Path to Driverless Rides

Motional and Lyft have been conducting autonomous rides in Las Vegas since 2018, and now Lyft riders will be among the first to experience Motional's new AV, which has a custom-designed user experience for a fully autonomous journey.

This means riders are able to easily control their ride without assistance from a driver. The enhanced experience includes unlocking the doors through the Lyft app and starting the ride or contacting customer support from the new in-car Lyft AV app, an intuitive in-ride display tailored to autonomous ridesharing. The features are backed by extensive research and feedback from real riders to maximize their comfort and ease of use. Motional and Lyft are making the new user features available to the public now in preparation for when the service plans to be fully driverless next year.

Motional and Lyft's Partnership

In 2018, Motional and Lyft pioneered a partnership between the AV and ridesharing industries with the launch of their public service in Las Vegas. The service has since become the model for deploying autonomous vehicles on rideshare networks, and has introduced over 100,000 Lyft riders to autonomous technology. The service has been overwhelmingly popular with riders, with over 95% leaving five-star reviews and many going on to become repeat riders.

Motional and Lyft are excited to take the next step in the mass adoption of autonomous ride-hails. Their fully driverless service plans to launch in Las Vegas in 2023, before expanding to other major U.S. cities.

Interested riders can download the Lyft app to request a ride and visit LasVegas.Motional.com for more information.

About Lyft

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

About Motional

Motional is a driverless technology company making autonomous vehicles a safe, reliable, and accessible reality. The company formed in 2020 as a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group, one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers offering smart mobility solutions, and Aptiv, a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility.

The Motional team has driven some of the driverless industry's largest leaps forward, including the first fully-autonomous cross-country drive in the U.S, the launch of the world's first robotaxi pilot, and operation of the world's most-established public autonomous fleet which has conducted over 100,000 public rides.

Motional is developing and commercializing SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicles for ride-hail and delivery applications.

Headquartered in Boston, Motional has operations in the U.S and Asia. For more information, visit www.Motional.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

(PRNewsfoto/Motional) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motional