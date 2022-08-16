Ivy.ai Named to Annual Inc. 5000 Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Impressive Growth Pushed Ivy.ai to No. 1,213 on Prestigious List

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy.ai , an enterprise chatbot and live chat platform for higher education institutions, today announced the company is No. 1,213 on the annual Inc. 5000 list — a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Ivy.ai is more than a chatbot; it's an AI-powered platform that scales communications. As the leading provider of conversational, artificially intelligent chatbots for higher education, healthcare and government, Ivy.ai's rich feature set expands access to information, reduces staff workload and increases operational efficiency by providing 24/7, multichannel support. Ivy.ai deploys state-of-the-art chatbots that leverage natural language processing (NLP) to go beyond basic support, delivering a (PRNewswire)

"We see this as just another milestone on the way to further success."

"Our employees are really what set us apart and allow us to continue growing year after year, and this designation is really a testament to their hard work," said Mark McNasby, Ivy.ai co-founder and CEO. "They have helped us produce a product that adds significant value in the higher education market, while also providing the amazing customer support that is essential to our mission as a company."

According to Inc., making it onto the 2022 Inc. 5000 is particularly notable given the many challenges of the past year, including supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. The organizations on the list also contributed significantly to the economy. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in light of recent economic roadblocks cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."

McNasby is likewise excited that Ivy.ai has weathered the past year's challenges so effectively and looks forward to achieving even more in the years ahead.

"No one makes the Inc. 5000 without building something great from scratch. Ivy is signaling the world that we're in it to win it," McNasby said. "Being on this list is one of the highest honors in business, but it isn't the end of our entrepreneurial journey. We see this as just another milestone on the way to further success."

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018-2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai is more than a chatbot; it's an AI-powered platform that scales communications. As the leading provider of conversational, artificially intelligent chatbots for higher education, healthcare and government, Ivy.ai's rich feature set expands access to information, reduces staff workload and increases operational efficiency by providing 24/7, multichannel support. Ivy.ai deploys state-of-the-art chatbots that leverage natural language processing (NLP) to go beyond basic support, delivering a personalized experience for each user. Ivy.ai also enhances human intervention with AI-powered tools such as Live Chat, SMS Text, Analytics and more. More information is available at https://ivy.ai/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ivy.ai