For the 4th Time, SkillsetGroup Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3,325 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 158% Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that SkillsetGroup is No. 3,325 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The pandemic and resulting economic turmoil created challenges for us and our clients," said SkillsetGroup founder and CEO Clint Armstrong. "With the attrition of workers across the globe, our mission of creating a culture of retention never resonated more with our clients. As companies experienced supply chain issues, lockdowns, and economic turmoil, we continued to grow by stabilizing employers' workforces."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

SkillsetGroup over the last year has expanded IT operations in Texas, added to its sales staff across the US, hired dozens of recruiters to service the company's many new clients and even opened a Ventura County branch office. Also in 2022, SkillsetGroup launched its owned-and-operated foundation, SkillsetGives. The nonprofit nearly doubled its investment in its first fundraiser, a golf tournament, putting it on a self-sustaining path to help build thriving communities and end homelessness.

