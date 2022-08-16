4medica President to Speak at Civitas Networks Conference

Session to address the role of obtaining accurate data to advance health equity

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4medica® President Gregg Church will speak at the Civitas Networks for Health 2022 Annual Conference on the importance of having accurate and complete data in order to address health equity.

The title of the session is "Advancing Health Equity: Bridging the Gaps in Health Data and Measurement." Panelists will discuss database gaps that were highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic and how to address them. The session will be on Mon., Aug. 22, at 4:15 p.m.

4medica is a leader in healthcare data quality and patient matching technology. The company's cloud-based platform facilitates patient identity management and data exchange, drastically reducing costly duplications to a rate below 1%.

"Any effort to understand health equity must start with prioritizing health data integrity," Church said. "The pandemic has proven that we must have information we can trust. Having accurate and complete data is essential to identifying health inequities in the community and bridging the gaps among providers."

The Civitas Networks for Health 2022 Annual Conference, a Collaboration with the DirectTrust Summit, is a four-day conference featuring nationally recognized health care thought leaders and bringing together peers from across the country to connect, share experiences and learn together.

Other session panelists who will discuss how their organizations have been working on the forefront of health equity and have successfully deployed an equity strategy are Jennifer D'Angelo, Senior VP and General Manager, Healthcare Division, New Jersey Innovation Institute; Norman Thurston, Executive Director, National Association of Health Data Organizations; Kyle Russell, CEO, Virginia Health Information; and Paul McCormick, VP of Data Operations for Center for Improving Value in Healthcare. The conversation will focus on how to respond to gaps in databases that were highlighted by the pandemic and how this impacts work at the state, multistate and national levels.

4medica, earlier this year partnered with Civitas Networks for Health, a member-driven organization dedicated to using health information exchange and health data, to conduct comprehensive health data quality assessments. As part of a shared services agreement, 4medica will conduct health data quality assessments for Civitas members at a discounted rate.

For more information about how 4medica improves health data quality, stop by Booth #9.

Since 1998, 4medica® has been solving challenges around health data quality, enabling healthcare organizations to achieve real-time clinical interoperability. The company's Big Data Management and Clinical Data Exchange cloud solutions facilitate identity management and patient-centric data exchange to ensure the right data is captured at the right time, guaranteeing an unprecedented 1% patient record duplication rate. Perfect Order for Perfect Payment™ integrates end-to-end laboratory and radiology ordering through an online portal, EMR interoperability, and with superior quality of validated data to drive highly effective RCM performance. 4medica connects 40,000-plus medical professionals to hundreds of ACOs, HIEs, HINs, hospitals, health systems, laboratories, radiology imaging centers and payers nationwide. To learn more visit 4medica.com.

