3Pillar Global Named Among Inc. 5000 for 10th Time

Leading digital product development company earns spot on Inc.'s list of fastest growing private companies in America

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced it was included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. for the 10th year.

Over the last two years, 3Pillar Global has grown from a team of 1,000 to over 2,000, established a presence in five new countries, acquired four new companies, and experienced exponential revenue growth.

"We are honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for the 10th time," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "We have seen unprecedented growth over the last two years. I couldn't be more proud of the accomplishments of our team members and this wonderful recognition of their great work."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful in their growth, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

