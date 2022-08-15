Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies™ Arrive Just in Time for Fall As Martha Stewart CBD Expands Portfolio

New, classic fall flavor joins brand's best-selling lineup of CBD products

­­SMITHS FALLS, ON and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Martha Stewart CBD unveiled the latest flavor in its CBD portfolio – Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies. Inspired by the most recognized flavor of the fall, these new gummies tap into the spirit of the season and are the perfect addition to consumers' favorite fall activities. These limited-edition gummies continue the expansion of the Martha Stewart CBD gummies lineup, which features some of the brands most popular items and flavors, including the Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies™ and Harvest Medley CBD Wellness Gummies™.

"The Pumpkin Spice flavor signifies the beginning of the fall season and I wanted to capture this delicious moment with our CBD gummies," said Martha Stewart. "It's always important and a pleasure to expand our offerings and continue to make CBD convenient and tasty to enjoy, every day."

Debuting this week for $34.99 on marthastewartcbd.com, the limited-edition Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies™ were developed by Martha herself, and each Wellness Gummy features exquisite texture and 10mg of pure CBD isolate. CBD Wellness Gummies have never been this exciting and never tasted this good.

The new flavor is a part of Martha's commitment to bringing consumers the products and flavors they love, as well as her continued partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation, a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company.

For more information on these new offerings, please visit marthastewartcbd.com or follow @marthastewartcbd on Instagram. Martha Stewart CBD is now available on an affiliate program. Sign up to participate via the link here: https://bit.ly/3jM0cTh.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, Canopy Growth offers product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Canopy Growth's global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through Canopy Growth's award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, Canopy Growth reaches its adult-use consumers and has built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp derived CBD products to the United States through its First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward–looking statements and the forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward–looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward–looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

