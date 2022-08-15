InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Line of Pacifiers and Teething Rings (CNC-725)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more enjoyable pacifier and teething ring option to soothe and distract fussy babies," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the YUMMIE GUMMIES. My design enables a baby to safely enjoy different flavors at an earlier age."

The invention provides an improved line of pacifiers and teething rings for babies. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional or neutral-flavored pacifiers and teethers. As a result, it could make sucking or chewing on a pacifier/teething ring more enjoyable and it could help to soothe a baby. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-725, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

