Inception Fertility Closes First Half of 2022 by Solidifying its Place as North America's Leader of Fertility Care

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first half of 2022 for Inception Fertility™ solidified the organization's place as North America's premium fertility provider. The ecosystem of fertility brands, which includes a growing network of clinics (The Prelude Network®) and a fertility financial program (Bundl Fertility™), launched new service line offerings and important initiatives to draw heightened awareness around various aspects of the fertility industry, including physician recruitment efforts, and educational campaigns to help aspiring parents understand their fertility choices.

To give patients more options in fertility preservation and greater control over their reproductive choices, Inception launched HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider that uses state-of-the-art technologies and enhanced safety protocols to store reproductive tissue, including eggs, sperm, and embryos, for as long as a patient may need. HavenCryo also allows providers to focus on the most critical part of the reproductive journey – patient care – as its experienced staff streamlines safe and timely transfers, while its industry-leading technologies enhance the preservation process for patients who are planning for the future.

Going beyond the physical aspects of fertility care, earlier this year, Inception appointed renowned health psychologist Alice Domar, Ph.D. to the newly created position of Chief Compassion Officer, a role in which Dr. Domar will spearhead the organization's emotional and mental health efforts by creating training sessions and educational curricula focused on compassion and empathy for patients, as well as those Inception Family members who are directly patient-facing. Dr. Domar is also developing support systems for Inception's own team members to include mental health and wellness initiatives.

In addition to onboarding experts into the Inception family, the national leader in fertility care also embarked on a recruitment effort to encourage more physicians to enter the field of reproductive medicine. Through Prelude to a Life Exceptional, Inception highlights the professional and personal rewards of being a Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility (REI) specialist by including testimonials from some of the industry's most well-known reproductive specialists, who each discuss through a series of short films the impacts of being an REI, including Dr. Jamie Grifo, Chief Executive Physician of Inception Fertility and Program Director at NYU Langone Fertility Center, Dr. Jessica Rubin, REI at Reproductive Biology Associates and Dr. David Prokai, REI at Aspire Fertility Austin.

"As the demand for quality fertility services grows, Inception Fertility has proudly brought to the market innovative programs and efforts that extend beyond traditional fertility care to include other areas that are just as important to the patient experience and outcomes," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "We are proud of the work that our teams throughout our ecosystem have accomplished, and we look forward to continuing to lead the industry with even more thoughtful and impactful initiatives."

Science continued to play a major role in 2022 for Inception, as it recently announced research findings on egg freezing from a study led by James A. Grifo, MD, PhD, Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at NYU Langone Fertility Center and Chief Executive Physician of Inception Fertility. The study found that 70 percent of women who froze eggs when they were younger than 38 and thawed at least 20 eggs later had a baby. According to Dr. Grifo, the results of this groundbreaking study further amplify that fertility preservation is a viable option for women who want to take control over their fertility and expand their options.

Expanding its research into women's health through technology, Inception partnered with various organizations for fertility research studies. These types of partnerships give Inception more in-depth perspective into women's fertility health overall.

Public awareness campaigns to help aspiring parents understand their fertility options were another important initiative for Inception. In the summer of 2022, the organization launched A Dream Come True, a campaign to destigmatize infertility, address financial accessibility to care and give one person or couple the chance to win a free fertility journey. The campaign also drives awareness around infertility and helps aspiring parents understand their fertility options.

These exciting developments come after a year of unprecedented growth for Inception. In the last twelve months, Inception grew its network of fertility clinics, Prelude, by 45 percent to include more than 85 locations across North America. This growth included its first international expansion by acquiring Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM), Western Canada's largest fertility clinic. Prelude also launched its first expansion into Florida through the acquisition of three leading practices, including the Center for Reproductive Medicine (CRM) in Orlando, South Florida-based IVFMD and The Reproductive Medicine Group (RMG) in Tampa, marking Prelude as the largest fertility provider in the state.

That same year, Prelude also established the Greater Houston area's largest fertility clinic, Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Aspire HFI), by merging two of the most prominent fertility practices in market, Houston Fertility Institute (HFI) and Prelude's Aspire Fertility brand. Prelude also expanded its partnership in the northeast U.S. as it welcomed Reproductive Specialists of New York (RSNY) to its growing family of fertility providers in New York and Main Line Fertility in Pennsylvania.

"Since our launch in 2014, Inception Fertility has been the trailblazer in reproductive healthcare by raising industry awareness, expanding access to quality fertility care, launching patient-centered campaigns and groundbreaking new offerings," says Nicole R. Braley, Chief Marketing Officer for Inception. "During the first half of 2022, we continued on this path of marketing innovation, and we look forward to bringing to the market even more initiatives."

