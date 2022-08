NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15, 2022 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty-two (22) cents per share, payable September 20, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2022.

