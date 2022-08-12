Stagwell (STGW) Announces Exclusive Sponsorship of Creative Equals Business to Drive Gender Equity in the Creative C-Suite

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced exclusive sponsorship of the fourth annual Creative Equals Business, which launched in 2018 to support the development of female leaders in creative industries across the U.K.

Stagwell is the exclusive sponsor of Creative Equals Business, an accelerator program supporting women stepping into leadership roles. (PRNewswire)

Applications for Creative Equals Business are open through Aug. 31, 2022 .

Creative Equals Business is a six-month program comprised of 8 modules that frame inclusion as a driver of organizational transformation, impacting creativity and profitability. Through hybrid in-person and virtual sessions, program participants receive invaluable executive leadership development and networking with other cohort members and industry-leading experts on creativity, leadership, and inclusion.

"Tackling gender equity at the highest levels of our organization is a high priority for us," said Stagwell Chief People Officer Stephanie Howley. "With CPB London Managing Director Helen James at the helm, Creative Equals Business has proven to be a force multiplier in the push to improve C-suite representation. We're proud to continue our support of the programme and to have mentors such as Anomaly Global CEO Karina Wilsher helping to diversify marketing leadership for the better."

Creative Equals Business is a subsidiary of Creative Equals, a global consultancy that helps workplace cultures grow through innovation, stronger customer relationships, authentic marketing, and business resilience through volatile times.

"Making progress in business requires that our thinking, the ways we strategize, and how we execute within our organizations are progressive, too – that means having a leadership makeup that's reflective of the communities we communicate to daily," said CPB London MD and Creative Equals Joint Founder Helen James. "Stagwell's continued support helps ensure that women leave our programme armed with the tools they need to adapt and excel as leaders in creative industries that are constantly changing."

Applications for Creative Equals Business are open through August 31, 2022 to senior women, non-binary and gender non-conforming people stepping into leadership positions. Apply here.

To date, the program has supported the growth and leadership development of over 200 women.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

CONTACT:

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.