RedTeam Announces Integration with Sage Intacct

ORLANDO, Fla. , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RedTeam, a leading construction management software platform provider, is pleased to announce an integration partnership with Sage Intacct, the market leader for cloud-based integrated accounting, payroll, and payment systems.

RedTeam has partnered with Sage for many years, supporting contractors throughout North America using Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 CRE. Integration with Sage Intacct and designation as a Sage Marketplace Partner enables RedTeam to serve the Sage user community better and expand its presence in the market with a superior combined offering - RedTeam and Sage.

RedTeam complements traditional accounting solutions by tracking every aspect of the creation, negotiation, and execution of contractual agreements, then archiving complete sets of documents along with comprehensive digital audit trails for each. RedTeam engages every member of construction business organizations — field, front office, back office — with enterprise-wide workflows to facilitate broad situational awareness, support data-driven decision-making, and ensure optimal operating efficiency.

Where most construction platforms heavily favor the field, RedTeam's founder, Michael Wright, explains, "It's not all about the office or the field. Our contracting roots taught us that teams must be in sync. Connecting the entire team is RedTeam's strength."

RedTeam and Sage worked closely to deliver integrations with all three of Sage's construction accounting solutions, designed to leverage the unique functionality of each. "We are excited about our expanded partnership with RedTeam and the new integration capabilities, as it enables our customers to utilize RedTeam's best-in-class features for creating and managing contracts and commitments," said Dustin Stephens, Vice President of Construction and Real Estate at Sage. The new integration facilitates interoperability allowing Sage users to choose the accounting platform that best meets their current business needs while providing flexibility to adapt to future demands without the risk of disrupting jobs in progress.

"RedTeam and Sage's commitment is to deliver real-world solutions for their clients," said Jim Atkinson, CEO of RedTeam. "RedTeam's comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions delivers the powerful tools general contractors need to enhance efficiency and collaboration throughout all project stages. Supporting project teams with the right information at the right time is essential to drive successful project outcomes and protect profits. RedTeam's integration with Sage Intacct is a critical step to make a meaningful impact on the people who create our built environment."

RedTeam's suite of construction solutions features products ranging from field-management software to enterprise-level workflow and management solutions. RedTeam appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States in 2020 and 2021. Over 1,000 general contractors and over 100,000 users manage a collective $25 billion of commercial construction work with RedTeam.

About RedTeam

RedTeam is committed to construction management excellence. We built our software from hands-on experience to help contractors face the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. RedTeam clients experience seamless management of projects on and off the field with real-time collaboration, expedited contracting, compliance, and change management. RedTeam is construction management software built by contractors who understand construction. For more information, visit https://www.redteam.com .

