OneTrust Named to the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, has been named to the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The list is published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. This year, OneTrust moved up the prestigious list landing at #24 in 2022, up from a placement of #26 in 2021.

This recognition underscores the market opportunity created by trust intelligence

"We are thrilled that OneTrust has been once again honored for the fourth consecutive year on the Forbes Cloud 100," said OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday. "This recognition underscores the market opportunity created by trust intelligence and demonstrates the critical role OneTrust plays in giving businesses the only trust intelligence platform to build, understand, and measure trust."

Barday continued, "We also applaud our peers who have been honored this year – cloud companies who are making waves in their industries with a bold approach to innovation. The Forbes Cloud 100 is a powerful recognition since honorees are ranked by the visionary CEOs of today's public cloud companies."

OneTrust recently launched the first Trust Intelligence Platform and ushered in a new category of technology dedicated to solving today's critical business challenges around trust and transparency. The Trust Intelligence Platform from OneTrust introduces software to help businesses to start and scale trust initiatives. Trust intelligence delivers visibility across trust domain areas, action based on AI and regulatory intelligence, and automation to build trust by design as a reflex in organizations. The platform unifies Privacy & Data Governance, GRC & Security Assurance, Ethics & Compliance, and ESG & Sustainability programs where teams, data, and processes can integrate, giving businesses a centralized understanding of business trust.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees."

"The public markets may be in turmoil, but the private valuations of the Cloud 100 continue to rise. All of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees, again, have reached the $1 billion valuation milestone, and the average Cloud 100 valuation has skyrocketed to $7.4 billion," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Despite the market correction in 2022, our confidence in the cloud economy continues to grow—today over 70% of the 2022 Cloud 100 Honorees have reached or exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue making them cloud Centaurs. An additional 10% of the list is expected to hit this milestone by the end of the year, furthering our conviction that this years' honorees truly represent the best cloud companies globally."

"Great companies are born out of all environments, and it's exciting to see the continued momentum in the cloud sector," said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The companies on this list have gone through a rigorous selection process, and join an esteemed alumni list of Cloud 100 companies. As the need for digital transformation continues to drive innovation and efficiencies across industries, we can look to these companies as the absolute best in cloud computing."

Today, OneTrust serves more than 12,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, to help them build trust and demonstrate impact. The OneTrust Trust Intelligence Platform is currently backed by more than 200 patents.

About OneTrust

As society redefines risk and opportunity, OneTrust empowers tomorrow's leaders to succeed through trust and impact with the Trust Intelligence Platform. The market-defining Trust Intelligence Platform from OneTrust connects privacy, GRC, ethics, and ESG teams, data, and processes, so all companies can collaborate seamlessly and put trust at the center of their operations and culture by unlocking their value and potential to thrive by doing what's good for people and the planet.

