ARMANI WHITE, COAST CONTRA, YOUNG NUDY, JELEEL!, JENEVIEVE, & KENNY MASON ADDED TO LINEUP AT 2022 MADE IN AMERICA FESTIVAL SEPT 3 & 4

ARTISTS JOIN BAD BUNNY, TYLER THE CREATOR, LIL UZI VERT, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, BURNA BOY, SNOH AALEGRA, KODAK BLACK, PUSHA T, TATE MCRAE, FUERZA REGIDA, TORO Y MOI, LARRY JUNE, BABYFACE RAY, KEY GLOCK, RELS B, VICTORIA MONÉT, CHIMBALA, RYAN CASTRO, GLORILLA, ZAH SOSAA, AMBRÉ, KUR, KALAN FR. FR., DIXSON, BECCA HANNA ALSO HITTING THE STAGES ON BENJAMIN FRANKLIN PARKWAY, LABOR DAY WEEKEND 2022

The innovative JAY-Z curated two-day music festival and a staple of Labor Day Weekend, Made In America, returns next month for the 10th year of performances. The incredible lineup is full of top luminaries and emerging talent in the music industry that will make for an unforgettable weekend.

Since launching in 2012, the festival has hosted the top performers in the industry while making a positive impact on the City of Brotherly Love by generating over $150 million in economic impact since the inaugural two-day concert began in 2012. This year, Cause Village powered by SHEIN, will boast local philanthropic organizations that continue to spotlight an array of causes ranging from animal welfare, arts & culture, criminal & social justice reform, education, environmental conservation, health & wellness, and voter rights, and more.

Armani White, Coast Contra, Young Nudy, Jeleel!, Jenevieve, and Kenny Mason join headliners Bad Bunny and Tyler The Creator and performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Larry June, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Rels B, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, Ryan Castro, GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kur, Kalan Fr.Fr.,Dixson, Becca Hanna

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA

To purchase tickets for Made In America visit https://madeinamerica.frontgatetickets.com/event/2j8jwpr3sonyytsj

