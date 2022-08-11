Pope Francis Pens a Book on Joy and Hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worthy Books is to publish, A GIFT OF JOY AND HOPE by Pope Francis, in September 2022.

In response to "the devastating loss the world faced during the pandemic", Pope Francis wants to the world to know that, even though the past few years have been extremely challenging, God is still joyful, and He wants us to be full of joy, and even in the dark times, the light of joy can shine bright.

Beth Adams, editorial director at Worthy Books and Daisy Hutton, publisher at Worthy Books a division of Hachette Book Group in the US, in a joint deal with Katherine Venn, editorial director at Hodder Faith, pre-empted world English language rights from Luigi Bonomi at LBA Books, working on behalf of the Julianne Roderer Literary agency, Piengiorno Italy and the Libreria Editrice Vaticana.

Already published in Italy at the end of 2020, it is Pope Francis' bestselling book to date there, Hodder says.

Adams said: "We are so proud to be publishing this new book by Pope Francis, abounding with hope and inspiration."

The Pope was inspired to write a book to help people find hope and meaning during the pandemic. A Gift of Joy and Hope—retitled from The Gift of a Smile in Italian—is filled with thoughts and reflections on how to cope with the world we're currently in. From the anxieties of the age to the importance of nature, the publisher says it is an invitation to embrace authentic beauty and a reminder to be open to encountering God, even in the midst of challenges. Pope Francis encourages readers to change attitudes that exclude others; to reveal the deep dissatisfaction we all hide; and to overcome life's challenges with courage and faith. He also challenges us to hope without pessimism or doubt, to hope even in the midst of anxiety, to recognize the beauty all around them, and to let God show you how to deal with your doubts and fears.

A Gift of Joy and Hope publishes in hardback on September 27th, 2022 in the US and Canada and two later in the UK.

