Jo Koy, Dan Lin, Universal Donate $75,000 to Search to Involve Pilipino Americans as Historic Filipinotown Nonprofit Marks 50th Anniversary

--SIPA Receives Timely Donation from Team Behind First Filipino American Film by Major Hollywood Studio, Paving Way for Others to Support Fil-Am Community--

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA), one of the longest-running nonprofits serving the Filipino American community, accepted a gift of $75,000 by comedian Jo Koy, filmmaker Dan Lin, and Universal Pictures, the team behind "Easter Sunday," the first major studio film about Filipino American family life. Koy presented the check to SIPA at the "Rise for Comedy" festival held at Rideback Ranch in Historic Filipinotown (HiFi), just as SIPA commemorates its 50th anniversary and prepares to open the doors to its new headquarters and community center.

Donation to SIPA by major Hollywood studio paves way for others to support Historic Filipinotown and Fil-Am community.

"On behalf of SIPA, we are truly grateful to Jo Koy, Dan Lin, Universal Pictures, and our friends and neighbors at Rideback Ranch for this generous gift to support our community," said Kimmy Maniquis, SIPA executive director. "As the community's needs grow, so do SIPA's efforts and services. This donation will help us continue to strengthen the community and deliver programming in our permanent home in HiFi."

Named HiFi Collective, the supportive housing complex at 3200 West Temple Street will provide a new office space and community center for SIPA at its long-time HiFi location. Near the western end of the L.A. district, HiFi Collective will create much needed affordable housing through a five-story building featuring 63 studio dwellings developed in partnership with Linc Housing Corporation. On the ground floor at SIPA's updated headquarters is a small business center, computer lab, commercial kitchen, and more.

As events and in-person programs shuttered during the pandemic, SIPA pivoted online. In place of events, the Fil-Am nonprofit increased mental health services, online health resources and vaccine information, and other critical services, such as support for local small businesses and helping seniors facing food insecurity and fears around increased API violence.

"Like the family in 'Easter Sunday', SIPA is about family and community, coming together for all people of all backgrounds – it's a story anyone can relate to," noted Ed Malicdem, board president of SIPA. "We are truly grateful to Jo Koy and Dan Lin for this donation and for sharing a Filipino story with the world. The Filipino word 'kapwa' comes to mind – the notion of valuing others, putting community before self. And that ultimately, we share our humanity with others."

Established in 1972, SIPA is a pillar in the HiFi community, widely known as an ambassador of the multicultural district. As one of the oldest Fil-Am nonprofits in the United States, SIPA is dedicated to improving the quality of life in HiFi and the greater Fil-Am community. SIPA provides youth services and programming, family health and human services, small business counsel, arts and culture, and a place where people of all backgrounds come together to strengthen community, providing events and resources for all.

To maintain its mission, SIPA needs donations as the 50-year-old nonprofit prepares its next chapter and aims to ensure the longevity of the organization for another 50 years. SIPA continues its annual fundraising efforts with the in-person return of its anniversary benefit on October 15. Honoring community heroes, the SIPA 50th Anniversary Gala and 2022 Barangay Awards will aim to raise $200,000 for SIPA's programming and services. More information and ways to support SIPA today, whether a monthly pledge or a one-time, tax-deductible donation, is available at www.sipacares.org.

For press inquiries only, please contact Jessica del Mundo at 10storyhouse PR for SIPA at 1-323-741-5600.

View original content:

SOURCE Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA)