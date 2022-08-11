Homeland Security Technology Consortium Names Candidates For $25,000 In Prizes

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Homeland Security Technology Consortium (HSTech), Advanced Technology International (ATI), and TechConnect today announced 17 finalists in the Security Innovation Challenge. These candidates will vie for $25,000 in prizes on September 29, 2022 when they pitch cutting-edge identity management technology before a room of corporate buyers, funders, and federal agencies in Washington, D.C. at Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit . Finalists also receive membership to HSTech, which supports the Department of Homeland Security in providing collaborative R&D and rapid prototyping capabilities critical to homeland security missions.

"If you're capable and interested in making security and privacy-centric contributions for the betterment of the nation, there are no funding vehicles more powerful than HSTech's consortium-managed other transaction authority," said Matthew Laudon, Vice President - TechConnect Division, ATI. "The Security Innovation Challenge will bring together finalists which are 85% non-traditional, meaning they are new to government contracting. These are technology solutions our nation might never have found without HSTech engagement, and we're honored to help build that bridge between private-sector and government needs."

Challenge applicants represent privacy-centric solutions for both civilian and federal applications, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML); cybersecurity platforms; data harmonization software; pattern recognition software; and real-time analytics platforms. Primarily more advanced technologies, 65% represent technology readiness level six (6) or higher; and 85% boast at least prototype development.

AInnovation Labs Canfield Consulting Group, LLC Allvision IO, Inc. CERICT AtomICs Cybermonic, LLC BG Networks, Inc. Deloitte & Touche DigiByte Alliance PHELPS2020, Inc. geoConvergence, LLC SecureEDEN Corporation Grabba Technologies SeeTrue, Inc. Innovative Emergency Management, Inc. SensiPass, Inc. IoTAI, Inc.



"The Homeland Security Technology Consortium supports the security of our nation by addressing mission needs at the Department of Homeland Security and its partner agencies. Privacy-centric identity management technologies and processes remain critical capabilities across the federal enterprise, and we're excited to see what this group of innovators can show us in September," said Michael Dougherty, Executive Director of HSTech.

For more information about this Challenge, visit: https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/security-innovation-challenge/ . To join HSTech, visit: https://bstc.ati.org/hstech-member-application/ .

About Homeland Security Technology Consortium

The Homeland Security Technology Consortium (HSTech) supports the collaborative R&D and rapid prototyping/piloting needs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its components. HSTech sources capabilities across the homeland security and national border security technology spectrum. hstech.ati.org

About TechConnect

With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. techconnect.org

About Advanced Technology International

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. ATI.org

