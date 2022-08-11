eBike Odyssey: One retiree's octogenarian journey across the Americas on an EVELO eBike.

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Bob Fletcher, a retired educator and avid adventure cyclist from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, will be ringing in his 80th birthday and 25th year of retirement with the journey of a lifetime. On July 4th, Bob embarked on an "Octogenarian Odyssey" riding an EVELO electric bicycle approximately 8,300 miles over 155 days with the goal of breaking the existing Guinness World Record for the longest journey made by a motorized bicycle.

This summer, Bob Fletcher, a retired educator and avid adventure cyclist from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, will be ringing in his 80th birthday and 25th year of retirement by riding an EVELO electric bicycle approximately 8,300 miles over 155 days with the goal of breaking the existing Guinness World Record for the longest journey made by a motorized bicycle. (Photo Credit: Kim Voogsgeerd) (PRNewswire)

80 yr old Robert Fletcher is currently riding an EVELO electric bicycle approximately 8,300 miles from Alaska to Panama .

From villages nestled in the wilderness to globally renowned beachside resort towns, Bob's journey will see him pass through an array of diverse locales including Whitehorse (Canada), Malibu (USA), Puerto Vallarta (Mexico) and Granada (Nicaragua).

"Life doesn't have to stop just because you're retired. Through my Octogenarian Odyssey, I want to show people of all ages how important it is to stay active, keep traveling, and live anywhere the world takes you."

- Bob Fletcher

Bob began his ride just south of the Arctic Circle in Fairbanks, Alaska, and traveled through the Yukon and British Columbia. Now, he prepares to enter the United States, traveling down the Pacific Coast Highway through Washington, Oregon and California before heading on to Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica finally arriving in his destination of Panama City, Panama.

Throughout his journey, Bob will be accompanied by long-standing friend and fellow Edmontonian, Wayne Grover, an accomplished cyclist who has previously completed rides from Anchorage, Alaska to Mexico City, Mexico and Paris, France to Istanbul, Turkey. Together, they will be supported by a truly international team with members hailing from Canada, Costa Rica, Denmark, Greece and the US. To ensure a safe and reliable experience, Bob and Wayne will complete their journey riding industry-leading bicycles manufactured to the highest quality standards from Evelo Electric Bicycles.

Bob and Wayne will never have to worry about hills with the EVELO Atlas, an easy to ride and practically maintenance-free electric bike. With a fully integrated battery, as well as the optional secondary battery, Enviolo CVT gearing, Gates CDX Belt Drive, and Bafang M600 motor, the EVELO Atlas is the perfect choice for this record breaking bike ride.

For more on Bob's Octogenarian Odyssey, you can visit ebikeodyssey.com .

About EVELO Electric Bicycles:

EVELO Electric Bicycles was founded with a simple mission of getting more people on bicycles more often: creating stylish, powerful and efficient electric bicycles for commuting and recreation for more than 10 years. Focusing on providing the best product with the best customer service, EVELO's eBikes are designed in the United States and sold directly to customers online. For more, visit www.evelo.com or email contact@evelo.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVELO Electric Bicycles