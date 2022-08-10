ChenMed Culture Team Members Recognized as Top Women in Communications by Ragan's

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Juárez, ChenMed's first director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and Melissa Spain, ChenMed's first-ever Brand Love Manager were both named to Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards List for 2022. Ms. Juárez was recognized as a "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champion," and Ms. Spain was named a "Rising Star."

ChenMed's Elisa Juárez (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champion, left) and Melissa Spain (Rising Star, right) were honored with 2022 Top Women in Communications Ragan Awards (PRNewswire)

"Two of our employees were honored (by Ragan Communications) for their commitment to inclusion and love," Stephanie Chen

Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards celebrates the female communications professionals whose dedication and contributions to the communications industry are making a signiﬁcant impact in their day-to-day job and career, advancing the profession while accelerating growth for their organization.

Ms. Juárez' vision to create a culture of inclusion and create a sense of belonging at ChenMed helped earn her a spot on the Ragan's list. As a Latina leader, Elisa brings a unique approach to creating space for listening and giving a voice to team members. These insights paved the way for more inclusive company wide benefits including parental leave, and two additional paid holidays. Her efforts have led to the origination of a platform to honor and celebrate cultural moments and heritage months for team members across the country.

Ms. Spain's work is centered on love, a core value that is at the heart of ChenMed overall. As a member of the ChenMed culture team, her role is to inspire team members, patients, and communities by telling their stories, recognizing unsung heroes and building brand love. Some of the stories she played a role in elevating are ChenMed's emergency response to Hurricane Ida in New Orleans and ChenMed Cares, an employee relief program that allows team members in need to reach out for financial help and resources.

"We are so proud of Elisa and Melissa, and they work they do to help ChenMed team members feel a sense of belonging at work," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer for ChenMed. "The fact that two of our employees were honored for their commitment to inclusion and love is a testament to the incredible talent we have serving our team members, our patients and our communities".

Ragan held a special award celebration on June 16 in New York City to recognize all the winners and their impressive work. The event featured a special keynote presentation from CBS Mornings' executive producer, Shawna Thomas.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates more than 100 senior medical centers in 14 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center and IntuneHealthTM. Thanks to its leading healthcare technology organization, CurityTM, ChenMed was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

ChenMed logo (PRNewsfoto/ChenMed) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChenMed