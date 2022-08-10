Calling All Austinites: Explore Local Parks in September While Staying Fit

HealthCode, Austin Parks and Recreation Department Urging Area Residents to Join Fall into Action Virtual Activity Challenge

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCode and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department are encouraging Austinites to join the Fall into Action virtual activity challenge and explore the city's green spaces throughout September.

"Austin has a gorgeous park system. Whether it is jump-starting a fitness routine or just getting started, we are encouraging all Austinites to participate in the Fall into Action challenge and create new physical activity goals while also exploring our parks,'' said Steve Amos, CEO and founder of the Austin-based nonprofit HealthCode. "Throughout September we are encouraging everyone to discover a new park and walk, run, cycle and paddle toward creating new habits and a healthier life.''

Davin Bjornaas, Recreation Program Manager for Community Initiatives with the city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department, said: "As the weather soon (hopefully) begins to cool, Fall into Action is a great opportunity to get out and get active while exploring your local parks system. Austin is home to many wonderful parks, trails and programs that offer endless physical and mental health benefits. So, take the first step and sign up today. See you in the park!"

Participating in the Fall into Action activity challenge is simple. Participants can sign up on the Fall into Action registration page and set a goal for the number of miles of activity to be achieved. Throughout the month, activity is logged on HealthCode's fitness tracker and the Fall into Action public leaderboard will be updated with miles achieved, including running, walking, swimming, cycling or yoga.

Participants can join as an individual or as an organization . Organizations can register at https://healthcode.org/organizations.

Participants are encouraged to post their photos in a local park using the hashtag #FallintoAction2022, #FallintoActionATX or #Fall-ingforParksATX.

HealthCode is committed to raising awareness on living healthier, happier lives through physical activity, nutrition and supporting the environment. Since launching its first virtual activity challenge with Million Mile Month in 2014, HealthCode has developed a series of virtual activity and educational programs to promote the role of physical activity and a healthy lifestyle to prevent chronic diseases.

Throughout the year, HealthCode offers goal-based challenges with more than 80,000 participants and organizations across all 50 U.S. states and in 30 countries. More information on events can be found on the HealthCode events page

About HealthCode

HealthCode, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier, happier lives through education and encouraging physical activity, promoting healthy eating habits, supporting the environment and cultivating community connections. For more information visit www.healthcode.org.

View original content:

SOURCE HealthCode