Avianca Group makes NDC content available to Sabre-connected travel agents

Avianca Group is the first LAC-based airline to distribute its NDC content through Sabre marketplace



Sabre has activated the group's NDC offers in several countries



SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced that Avianca Group's New Distribution Capability (NDC) content is now available to travel agencies, travel buyers and developer partners in several countries.

Avianca Group – which includes Avianca Airlines as well as Avianca Costa Rica, Avianca Ecuador and TACA International Airlines – is the first Latin American carrier to distribute its NDC offers through Sabre's marketplace. The Colombia-based airline group plans to roll out its NDC content in two initial waves: The first one started on Aug. 1; the second is targeted for Aug. 15 and is expected to include more than 50 countries across the globe, including Australia, Ecuador, Canada, Costa Rica, France, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

"We are excited about this milestone. The experience and expertise of Sabre's team has been crucial to make the implementation happen quickly," said Catalina Nannig, vice president of Sales & Distribution at Avianca. "Joining Sabre's Beyond NDC family has been a valuable experience, and we are looking forward to expanding the reach of our offers to better serve our customers across the globe."

Sabre-connected agencies and developer partners can now shop, book and service NDC offers alongside other content using Sabre's Offer and Order APIs, agency point-of-sale tool Sabre Red 360 as well as corporate online booking tool GetThere – all within a familiar booking environment. The roll-out of NDC offers follows a pilot phase with travel agencies in Brazil, El Salvador, and the United States.

"For us as travel retailers, it is essential to have access to the right air and ancillary content – and to be able to easily compare offers from various sources. Sabre's end-to-end approach and appreciation of agency workflows helps us operate more efficiently," said José Miguel Guzmán, owner, Leman's Travel. "We are impressed by Sabre's agility and flexibility and are happy to be able to offer Avianca Group's NDC content to our customers going forward."

Going Beyond NDC is an area of focus for Sabre as an enabler of its vision to be the premier global technology platform in travel. Today, more than 3,000 agencies are shopping, booking, and servicing NDC content through the Sabre marketplace. Sabre is engaged with more than 25 airlines to distribute their NDC content through its GDS.

"Sabre has always been focused on providing a consistent distribution experience, regardless of the channel – and NDC is a part of that approach", said Kathy Morgan, vice president, NDC and Airline Supply, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Integrating with Sabre's marketplace will help enable Avianca Group to distribute its NDC content consistently and efficiently to third-party travel sellers. This will also help equip Avianca to meet the ever-changing needs of travelers, enjoy a more dynamic distribution environment, and open new revenue opportunities."

About Sabre Corporation



Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Avianca Group

AVIANCA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED includes Avianca -Star Alliance member-, LifeMiles and Avianca Cargo. In passenger transportation and with more than 102 years of continuous operation since 1919, Avianca is the leading airline in Colombia, Ecuador, Central America and has one of the largest airline operations in Latin America with 130 routes, 3,800 weekly flights and a fleet of more than 110 Airbus 320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting to around 65 destinations in the Americas and Europe. More than 10 million members and 450 allied brands are part of its loyalty program, LifeMiles, one of the largest in the region. In cargo transportation, Avianca Cargo is a leader in the region and is the main airline in different markets in the Americas. It serves more than 50 destinations with a fleet of Airbus A330 freighters, along with its operation of passenger aircraft bellies. Avianca successfully emerged from Chapter 11 at the end of 2021 and today, has a team of more than 12,000 people committed to providing safe, convenient, affordable and friendly service to its customers. More information is available at www.avianca.com

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle

heidi.castle@sabre.com

Investors

Kevin Crissey

kevin.crissey@sabre.com

sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabre Corporation