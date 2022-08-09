Chicory Survey: 2x More Respondents Rely on Recipes Daily

Chicory's Annual Recipe Usage Report Highlights At-Home Cooking Trends Amid Inflation

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, today released findings from its Annual Recipe Usage Report. The report, which features results from a survey of over 2,000 U.S. consumers, provides insight into how grocery shoppers are using digital recipes amid inflation and accelerated digital adoption.

"This year, double the number of respondents said they are using recipes daily," says Chicory CEO and Co-Founder Yuni Sameshima. "During this period of inflation, as consumers cook at home more, digital recipes are proving to be a powerful tool for the home cook and for brands looking to reach shoppers in moments of inspiration."

Key findings detailed in the official report include:

The Majority of Consumers Use Digital Recipes

Nearly all respondents, or 89%, reported using digital recipes, indicating that recipes are a widely accepted meal-planning tool. Reaffirming this conclusion, the gender gap in digital recipe usage has halved since 2020. Further, each age group surveyed, 18-29, 30-44, 45-60 and 60-85, has a recipe usage rate that exceeds 80%.

Digital Recipe Usage is Increasing Amid Inflation

Daily recipe usage doubled year-over-year, according to respondents. This may be a response to inflation: 43% said that cooking from home more due to inflation has inspired them to use digital recipes. As consumers cook more meals at home, they are seeking out ways to simplify the meal planning and preparation process. Nearly 40% of respondents reported that they use recipes to save time planning meals, grocery shopping or cooking.

Recipes are the Top Driver of New Product Trial

Recipes attract high-intent shoppers. When asked "What inspires you to try a new grocery product?", 60% of respondents said it's because the product is called for in a recipe they plan to cook. Respondents also selected organic search as the most common mechanism for recipe discovery. This suggests that many recipe users have a particular goal, or meal, in mind before landing on the recipe page.

The report, which features insights from a leading CPG brand and recipe publisher, also reveals year-over-year trends and the top drivers of digital recipe usage. To read the entire report, please download it here: Chicory's Annual Recipe Usage Report 2022 .

Survey Methodology

Chicory surveyed 2,126 American consumers, ages 18-85, on June 27, 2022. To complete the survey, 1,890 respondents qualified as digital recipe users. The margin of error is +/- 2.3%.

About Chicory

Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, transforms recipe content into commerce media. The platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 110 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on over 5,200 websites including Taste of Home, The Kitchn, LandOLakes.com and thousands of food blogs. Sites enabled with Chicory's technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 60+ leading retailers.

