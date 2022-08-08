United Real Estate Expands National Network to NYC Area with United Real Estate | Fortune

United Real Estate welcomes a dynamic, multi-lingual brokerage serving Long Island and all five NYC boroughs. The strategic partnership lays the foundation for United's market expansion in the region and further strengthens its East Coast operations

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate (United) announced today its partnership and the newest member of its national network, United Real Estate | Fortune, based in Great Neck, New York. The move ushers United into New York State and the New York City area for the first time and expands its service footprint to one of the most exciting, diverse and competitive real estate markets in the world.

United Real Estate is a five-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing U.S. company and currently the 7th largest independent real estate operation in America. The alliance equips United Real Estate | Fortune agents with advanced proprietary technologies, marketing programs and a breadth of resources provided by United's national organization. Some resources United Real Estate | Fortune is rolling out include:

100% commission, flat-free transaction compensation

Automated listings marketing and personal marketing programs

Lead-generating agent websites

Listings videos

National referral network

Agent productivity platform – Bullseye™

Revolutionary marketing & communications platform

24/7 on-demand and live agent training

United Real Estate | Fortune's talented team provides expert representation for residential, commercial, multi-family, land and rental properties. They service Long Island and all five NYC boroughs. The office is also fully equipped to serve both English- and Mandarin-speaking clientele.

The new partnership provides United | Fortune agents exciting new ways to serve buyers, sellers, investors and business owners while expanding their marketing firepower and local and national reach.

"Our agents and their clients are at the heart of how we make decisions and evolve our business in this fast-paced and competitive New York real estate market," stated CEO/Broker of United Fortune, Susanna Shao. "With United under our wings, our agents are going to serve buyers and sellers with the utmost integrity and professionalism, while utilizing exciting new resources. Clients will benefit from exceptional service and sales results. It was an obvious choice for us to choose to partner with United."

"We are very pleased to welcome Susanna and her team to United Real Estate and open a new market for us in the process. Their professionalism and their passionate, positive energy for growth are amazing. They are a great addition to our national network. The services, support and tools we are bringing their agents will be a great complement to United Fortune's deep skillsets, contacts and expertise in the NYC area – a true catalyst for growth," stated President of United Real Estate, Rick Haase.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 140 offices and more than 17,500 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.

About United Real Estate | Fortune

Formerly MEHome Realty, CEO/Broker Susanna Shao founded the company in 2018 with the goal of providing buyers, sellers, investors and business owners a service-oriented, one-stop shopping experience, focusing on integrity and professional representation of clients. The full-service, multi-cultural office based in Great Neck, NY serves Long Island and all five NYC boroughs. They assist both English- and Mandarin-speaking clientele.

