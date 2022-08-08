Matrix Medical Network Announces Sale of Decentralized Clinical Trials Service Line to Emvenio Research

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) and Emvenio Research® (Emvenio) today announced the sale of the Matrix Clinical Trials service line to Emvenio, a leading decentralized clinical trials (DCT) company. The transaction will provide Emvenio with proven DCT capabilities, while allowing Matrix to focus on improving the health and wellness of health plan members, and keeping America's workers productive and safe, through its design of custom and flexible clinical solutions. Post transaction, Emvenio will deploy additional resources, technology, and capital to continue to grow and scale its clinical trials services both domestically and internationally, making clinical research more accessible, equitable, and effective.

"At the onset of the pandemic Matrix mobilized quickly to provide decentralized clinical trial solutions in support of vaccine and therapy development for COVID-19. We leveraged our skilled clinicians, Mobile Health Clinics, and experienced leaders to adapt traditional clinical trials protocols to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved, and high-risk patients," said Catherine J. Tabaka, Matrix Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly proud of the remarkable work the Matrix Clinical Trials team started during the pandemic and continued to expand upon. I am excited about this transition and look forward to watching the leaders and employees of Emvenio continue to develop and deliver decentralized clinical trial solutions that best serve those patients who most need access to new treatments."

"The leaders of Matrix Clinical Trials showed leadership, agility, creativity, and perseverance in building a decentralized clinical trial organization from the ground up," said Keith Henthorne, Emvenio Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to working closely with these leaders in order to build upon this solid foundation established by Matrix and to continue making clinical trials more accessible to diverse populations throughout the world. To ensure continued access to clinical trials for the patients who need it most, many Matrix employees and leaders will be a part of the Emvenio team going forward. I am proud to be working alongside strong leaders like Dr. Daniel Castillo and Thad Wolfram, amongst others, and look forward to growing the company with them."

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 4,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are, to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix offers customizable solutions across distinct lines of business via in-home visits, telehealth, on-site support at medical facilities and businesses, and Mobile Health Clinics.

About Emvenio

Emvenio is a leading decentralized research organization (DRO) providing scalable and hybrid decentralized trial solutions with a focus on improving access and health equity in clinical research. Its mission is to eliminate the barriers to clinical trials by engaging with people in their communities and in their homes. Emvenio's technology enabled, innovative network of Mobile Research Sites, At Home Visits, and Virtual Visits are a unique blend of global DCT capabilities that can be deployed to better reach, recruit and retain diverse patient populations, while improving the clinical trial experience. These capabilities offer global DCT participant-centric approaches that provide flexibility, meet the most challenging clinical trial demands, and provide convenience for patients and caregivers in a compliant manner. Emvenio is transforming how all stakeholders engage in, experience, and deliver clinical research.

