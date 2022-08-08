Keystone Lab Announces In-House Testing for Hepatitis and HIV Panels

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Laboratories, Inc. has announced that it will now be testing hepatitis and HIV panels at its in-house lab located in Asheville, NC. Keystone Lab provides clinical and forensic toxicology testing services throughout the southeastern U.S.

Included in the panels will be hepatitis C antibody testing to determine if the individual has hepatitis C. HBsAg, the hepatitis B surface antigen which determines a current hepatitis B infection. HBc IGM, the hepatitis B Core antibody which is another marker to help determine active hepatitis B infection and hepatitis A IgM antibody testing that determines an active hepatitis A infection. Keystone Lab will also be offering a HIV ½ antigen and antibody combo that can provide a positive before HIV antibodies are made, which allows for faster disease treatment and better outcomes.

"Bringing hepatitis and HIV testing in-house allows us to better serve our community and clients," said Jim Wolfe, CEO of Keystone Laboratories, Inc. "High-risk individuals such as those with addiction, healthcare professionals, and those exposed to hepatitis A such as childcare and food workers can now trust Keystone Lab to deliver fast and accurate results while being a premier choice for their hepatitis and HIV testing."

Additional benefits of adding in-house hepatitis and HIV panels are to benefit those receiving STI tests, and the hepatitis panel is also occasionally done in acute liver disease situations.

Keystone Laboratories, Inc. is a dual CAP-accredited and CLIA certified lab providing clinical and forensic toxicology testing services for more than 35 years. Keystone has developed an innovative platform of services to ensure the success and growth of organizations throughout the United States. For more information about Keystone Lab, visit our Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

