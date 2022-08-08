CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Amazon Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 6, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Amazon common stock between July 30, 2021, and April 28, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Amazon, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Amazon includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's infrastructure and fulfillment network investments substantially outpaced demand; 2) those investments were a massive, self-imposed, undue drain on Amazon's financial condition; 3) contrary to defendants' public statements and undisclosed to investors, defendants had already implemented cutbacks to Amazon's fulfillment capacity by July 2021; and 4) as a result of defendants' misrepresentations and omissions, Amazon's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

DEADLINE: September 6, 2022

Aggrieved Amazon investors only have until September 6, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

