Peer Listening App HearMe Partners with Ingenovis Health to Provide Nurses with Immediate Mental Wellness Support

The HearMe pilot program marks the first mental health benefit that offers peer support for nurses by nurses

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HearMe, a leading mobile application providing on demand, text-based emotional wellness and peer support, has partnered with Ingenovis Health to provide a first-of-its-kind Employee Benefit that offers travel nurses free access to around-the-clock peer support. The HearMe pilot program provides an anonymous, easy-to-use, safe, and nurturing space for nurses to connect with trained listeners who also have a background in nursing and healthcare. The app allows nurses to receive 24/7 text-based mental wellness and empathetic support from HearMe listeners who are trained in peer-to-peer support and understand the challenges and pressures nurses face daily.

HearMe (PRNewswire)

During this pilot project, the HearMe app is being offered to nearly 200 travel nurses working for Fastaff Travel Nursing, an Ingenovis Health brand. The nurses are based at a New York City hospital.

Even before the pandemic, there was an increasing nursing shortage. According to a May 2022 study by McKinsey , "29 percent of responding RNs in the United States indicated they were likely to leave their current role in direct patient care, with many respondents noting their intent to leave the workforce entirely." The HearMe Fastaff program provides nurses an immediate space to feel validated and supported. This benefit aims to empower nurses to prioritize and take control of their mental health and wellness confidentially and anonymously without stigma.

HearMe offers a subclinical modality in the mental wellness journey that puts empathy and peer listening support at the forefront. A recent study by Penn State, Stanford University, The University of Mississippi, and Northwell Health showed a 57% increase in mood after a single conversation with a HearMe listener. The uniqueness of the HearMe paradigm is reflected in its robust training program for peer listeners at the heart of the service who know and understand the struggles of their peers and are passionate about creating space for others to find connection and support. In addition, HearMe listeners reflect the demographic and lifestyles of the platform members, facilitating strong connections based on shared lived experiences.

HearMe founder and CEO Adam Lippin says, "Our program has gathered extraordinarily trained listeners from the nursing profession who know what it's like to be caregivers on the frontlines. Nurses we've heard from have expressed a disconnect when discussing daily struggles that nurses face even if they are in therapy. HearMe is proud to provide an immediate, accessible, and human-centric platform for nurses to feel seen and heard by someone who's actually been in their shoes. Fastaff recognized the critical need for wellness support, and we're thrilled to partner together on a solution."

Denise Triba, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ingenovis Health added,

"We are pleased to partner with HearMe and pilot its peer counseling app with nurses in a large New York City facility. Our goal is to see a positive impact with this small group that would compel us to offer the platform to all nurses and clinicians across the Ingenovis Health family, a universe of about 10,000 annually."

HearMe is looking forward to the success of this pilot program and being able to extend it to more of our hero first responders in the medical field. To learn more about HearMe, visit hearme.app . To learn more about Fastaff and Ingenovis Health, visit ingenovishealth.com .

About HearMe

HearMe is an evidence-based on-demand peer support application where people connect through the power of shared lived experience. The app provides a safe and anonymous space to connect with trained culturally affirming peers for emotional support 24 hours a day. Learn more at https://hearme.app .

About Ingenovis Health:

Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare, combining the power of industry-leading staffing firms and a technology-forward approach to advance the delivery of critical healthcare clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio currently include Trustaff Travel Nurses, Fastaff Travel Nursing, U.S. Nursing Corporation, CardioSolution, HealthCare Support, and VISTA Staffing Solutions. For more information, visit www.ingenovishealth.com .

