FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. Announces the 2022-2023 National Board

QUANTICO, Va., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA), the world's strongest law enforcement leadership network announces its National Board for the 2022-2023 year. The new Association President, Timothy Braniff, Plans & Prevention Program Manager in Emergency Management with Sound Transit (WA), will preside over the Association and work with the National Board, National Team, and its Chapters to guide the direction of the FBINAA for its members.

"Beside sustaining Past-President Truver's initiative for enhancing training and building financial sustainability within our association, my mission motivation will be interconnected with his financial sustainability and our membership growth, through valuing work by current and lifelong members of our association" said President Braniff during his swearing-in ceremony this past weekend at the 58th FBINAA National Annual Training Conference in Cleveland, OH.

President Braniff also discussed his call to action of "ROAR", which is a "Reach Out And Re-engage" model and setting sites to increase FBINAA membership by 25% or reaching 20,000 members in the next twelve to eighteen months. Per President Braniff, "If every chapter or every member set a goal of seven renewals per month and campaigned their inactive members, our goal of 20,000 will be achieved by next June. The time is right now and continuous, not waiting for the new year."

The 2022-2023 National Board Members:

President: Tim Braniff, Plans & Prevention Program Manager in Emergency Management with Sound Transit (WA), NA Session 226

Past President: Ken Truver, Chief, Borough of Castle Shannon (PA), NA Session 225

1st Vice President: Scott Rhoad, Chief (Ret.), University of Central Missouri (MO), NA Session 217

2nd Vice President: Craig Petersen, Sales Account Manager, ProLogic ITS (MS), NA Session 245

3rd Vice President: Bill Carbone, Detective (OSI), NYS Attorney General's Office (NY), NA Session 217

Section I Representative: Jim Gallagher, Chief, Central Arizona Project (AZ), NA Session 245

Section II Representative: Larry Dyess, Captain, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (LA,) NA Session 263

Section III Representative: Tim Cannon, Special Agent Supervisor, Florida Lottery (FL), NA Session 234

Section IV Representative: Stephen Hrytzik, Chief, Powell Police Department (OH), NA Session 221

Chaplain: Mike Hardee, Senior Manager, Covert Investigations Group (FL), NA Session 232

Historian: Cindy Reed, Special Agent (Ret.), Washington State Gambling Commission (WA), NA Session 134

FBI Assistant Director: Timothy Dunham, FBI Training Division (VA)

Executive Director: Howard Cook, Chief (Ret.), FBINAA National Office (VA), NA Session 224

"We look forward to the direction of President Braniff and the entire National Board to guide this great Association over the next year," said FBINAA Executive Director Howard Cook. "These individuals represent the core values of the FBINAA, Knowledge, Courage, and Integrity. They have shown they can grow and lead this Association well into its future."

About the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc.

The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, leadership training, and information to law enforcement executives around the world. The Association's Mission is "Impacting communities by providing and promoting law enforcement leadership through training and networking." Association members are graduates of the prestigious FBI National Academy Program. The FBINAA has nearly 16,000 members representing all 50 US states, over 8,200 law enforcement agencies, and 194 countries worldwide. The FBINAA is the strongest law enforcement leadership network in the world. Located in Quantico, VA, the FBINAA is a non-political organization and is not affiliated with any special interest group.

