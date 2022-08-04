Volpara Health collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate the research and development of software that uses mammograms to identify potential cardiovascular issues

Highlights:

Heart disease is the leading cause of death of US women

Breast arterial calcifications* have been shown to be associated with cardiovascular disease outcomes 1

The collaboration's intent is to expand breast cancer screening programs' ability to make cardiovascular assessments from routine mammograms

Volpara Health, based in Wellington , NZ, is a leader in artificial intelligence for breast cancer detection and risk assessment

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies ("Volpara," "the Group," or "the Company"; ASX: VHT), a global health technology software leader providing an integrated platform for personalized breast care, today announced a new research and development agreement with Microsoft to accelerate the creation of a solution that detects and quantifies breast arterial calcifications (BAC).

Mammogram image showing breast arterial calcification with the appearance of a bright ‘white (PRNewswire)

The collaboration shows a commitment to improving women's health through science and innovation. The solution will build upon Volpara's approach to quantitative and objective breast density scoring using artificial intelligence (AI). Capitalizing upon Volpara's recent BAC patent, the solution will create a tissue composition map that identifies and quantifies BAC from a mammogram, helping radiologists identify the need to take steps toward prevention of heart disease. Integrating Microsoft Azure Machine Learning, part of the Azure AI platform, will help improve Volpara's BAC model and data processing.

This project is an expansion of the companies' relationship over the last decade. Last year, Volpara's innovative work in supporting healthcare providers was recognized with its SaaS (Software as a Service) Award win at the Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards. Microsoft SaaS and cloud products have played a fundamental role in supporting Volpara's development of the latest, FDA-cleared version of their core AI algorithm. To date, the algorithm has been used to assess the breast composition of more than 14.5M women through Volpara's analysis of over 67M mammography and tomosynthesis images. These images, representing one of the world's largest de-identified image datasets, will prove a pivotal resource for the BAC project.

The BAC product, as a cardiac decision-support tool for radiologists, would mark Volpara's entrance into a new area of care, part of a US$146.4B2 cardiovascular disease market. With access to over 35 percent of the US breast screening market, Volpara has the installation base to facilitate rollout and adoption of the product, creating a new revenue stream. For women, the BAC product would add a new dimension to their regular breast screenings, providing important information about their cardiovascular health. Any significant BAC findings could be delivered through the Volpara® Breast Health Platform™ directly to the healthcare provider or through Volpara's partner network.

Recently, Volpara announced Teri Thomas as the new Chief Executive Officer, with cofounder and former CEO Ralph Highnam, PhD, transitioning to Chief Science and Innovation Officer. As part of his new role, Highnam will spearhead the BAC initiative.

Of the joint project Highnam said: "The trusted relationship we have built with Microsoft over the years is important to Volpara's future, especially our utilization of Azure for machine learning and product development. Our mission and vision around the future of healthcare align well with Microsoft's. Though we are in the early stages of BAC product development, this collaboration will accelerate our efforts as we advance science together."

"Early detection of heart disease can have lifesaving implications. With early knowledge, patients can work with their physician to stop or slow progression," said Tom McGuinness, corporate vice president, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences, Microsoft. "Integrating Azure Machine Learning as a service with Volpara's solution allows providers to connect data and look for meaningful signals through predictive analytics. Through this technology, physicians can identify cardiac risk in patients who may not be aware that they're at higher risk, empowering them and their provider to take proactive steps towards their health."

*Breast arterial calcifications are clusters and patterns of calcification that appear on the mammogram image and may indicate heart disease or high risk of disease.

About Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT)

Volpara Health Technologies is a global leader in the research and development of artificial intelligence for the early detection of breast cancer. Volpara's software provides clinicians feedback on breast density, compression, dose, and quality, enabling them to offer their patients personalized breast care and enhanced risk assessment.

Founded in 2009 on research originally conducted at the University of Oxford, Volpara has seen its technology and services used by customers and/or research projects in 40 countries. Volpara's ground-breaking work is supported by 100 patents, over 200 peer-reviewed publications, the most rigorous security certifications, and numerous trademarks and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, Volpara has raised A$132 million. With offices in Seattle and Boston, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.

About Microsoft Corp (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft)

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For more information, visit www.microsoft.com.

