UgenTec Joins the Tetra Partner Network To Help Customers Accelerate Scientific Outcomes in Molecular Workflows Using Tetra Data

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the Scientific Data Cloud company, announced today that UgenTec, a leading molecular laboratory software provider, has joined the Tetra Partner Network so that scientists can use Tetra Data to accelerate automation and scientific insights in molecular labs where enormous amounts of data are generated and analyzed.

"UgenTec's solution solves multiple critical issues in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) molecular testing, including helping scientists standardize workflows and supporting preparedness for multi-omics data analysis," said Alan Millar, Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network. "Through our partnership, we can offer scientists a more rapid path to value and actionable insights from research into late development, quality-controlled environments."

UgenTec's FastFinder software uses AI methods to standardize and automate high throughput molecular screening workflows, which can generate overwhelming amounts of data that need to be analyzed and acted upon. FastFinder ensures that assays are analyzed consistently, provides quality control and LabOps dashboards, and cuts result interpretation time in half for biopharma customers in therapy/vaccine/drug development, clinical trials, or screening programs.

Biopharma and contract research organizations are increasingly creating more complex molecular workflows. With this partnership, customers will be able to use Tetra Data, which is compliant, liquid, and FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) with FastFinder to accelerate new workflows and more easily share results and insights across sites.

"Customers rely on UgenTec to dramatically reduce their analysis time and risk of errors," said Steven Verhoeven, CEO, UgenTec. "We are delighted to partner with TetraScience so that together we can help customers solve their greatest challenges with the highest quality scientific data possible."

"Every partner added to the Tetra Partner Network creates value for customers," said Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and CEO. "As partners and customers continue to accelerate adoption of our open platform, the entire life sciences industry works in lockstep, eliminating data silos and delivering unrestricted scientific data innovation."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com.

About UgenTec

UgenTec is a leading molecular laboratory software provider servicing molecular diagnostics labs and assay providers globally across clinical, animal, pharma and agbio applications. Its FastFinder software platform is a modular, clinical-grade Software-as-a-Service solution that allows labs of all sizes to standardize and automate their molecular testing workflows. UgenTec's FastFinder platform applies Artificial Intelligence to automate data analysis and result calling from sample to result, track and trace samples across the lab's entire assay menu and instrument fleet, and provide the lab with valuable real-time insights in quality and lab operations. FastFinder's modules include Workflow, Analysis, Insights, QC, Genotyper and Studio. www.ugentec.com

