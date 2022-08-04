Paul C. Harris Appointed to the National Defense University Foundation Board

Appointment furthers efforts to ensure National Defense University Provides World-Class Education

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Defense University (NDU) Foundation announced the appointment of Paul C. Harris, Executive Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer at HII, to its Board of Directors today.

Paul C. Harris, Executive Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer at HII. (PRNewswire)

"Our military and its leaders are at an important inflection point for our national security, and it gives me great pleasure to be part of the effort to educate and innovate to ensure America remains a beacon for freedom and democracy worldwide," said Mr. Harris.

The National Defense University (NDU) prepares selected civilian and military professionals from the U.S. and over 75 allied countries to serve as tomorrow's decision and policymakers at the highest levels of command in military, government, and key industry sectors. The National Defense University Foundation (NDU Foundation) secures funding and resources to support the academic and professional development programs for senior military and diplomatic leaders attending NDU. The NDU Foundation engages military and senior diplomatic leaders with private sector thought leaders and subject matter experts within and across the national security industrial complex.

HII is a global engineering and defense technologies provider, and recognized worldwide as America's largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force.

Before his role at HII, Mr. Hill served as senior vice president at Hampton University. After serving in the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division, he received his juris doctorate from George Washington University Law School in 1995. In 1997, Harris was elected to Virginia's House of Delegates, serving four years. He later worked for the U.S. Department of Justice, serving as deputy associate attorney general and deputy assistant attorney general of the civil division, torts branch. He then rejoined the private sector, where he held compliance-related positions of increasing authority at several global companies, including Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and Sodexo.

"Mr. Harris' appointment further advances our efforts to expand the perspectives and experience of our members across the defense industrial complex. He's an innovative leader whose military service, public sector service, and corporate leadership directly correlate with the Foundation's mission to support the professional military education and leadership experiences of national security, national defense, and diplomatic professionals studying at the National Defense University," said NDU Foundation President and CEO, James Schmeling.

About the National Defense University Foundation

The NDU Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused exclusively on supporting the education and leadership development of national defense, security, and peacekeeping professionals studying at the National Defense University (NDU)., located at Ft. Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C. The Foundation provides NDU with vital resources to protect our democracy and ensure peace by educating and developing agile leaders prepared to think critically and operate strategically in an increasingly dynamic, complex, and unpredictable international security environment. Learn more at NDUFoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Defense University Foundation