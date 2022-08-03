China and Me: Picking up sailing dream in Hangzhou

BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

Sailing and water sports are becoming increasingly popular in people's daily lives in China, especially in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, as the city is ambitious about becoming the leader of water sports in China. This has given French scholar Christian Fardel much room to show his talent in sailing and knowledge in maritime history.

According to Fardel, Hangzhou is a dynamic city rich with water resources, which reminds him of home. He is confident that people in Hangzhou's enjoyment of sailing and water sports will grow, and hopes the city will make great achievements and development in water sports in the near future.

Watch the video to find out more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn