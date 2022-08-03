CaptivateIQ Expands Leadership Team to Drive Excellent Customer Experiences

VP of Customer Experience Mark Kemp and Head of Design Ola Olusoga Join to Meet Growing Demand for Commission Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ , the commission software leader that keeps sales teams motivated and focused on driving revenue, today announced the appointment of Mark Kemp as vice president of customer experience and Ola Olusoga as head of design. These team additions will advance CaptivateIQ's goal to help enterprises deploy, scale, and adapt sales commission programs to change. CaptivateIQ's leadership team is poised to advance its mission to make the commission process flexible and agile, empowering revenue teams to tailor plans, workflows and outcomes to meet evolving business needs.

"Mark and Ola represent key additions as we continue to improve our best-in-class customer experience and platform design strategies," said Mark Schopmeyer, co-founder and co-CEO of CaptivateIQ. "Mark's experience in sales performance management is critical to empowering high-performing revenue teams with effective incentive strategy. Ola's support in the design and experience organization at WordPress.com will help ensure that our end-to-end experience is designed in a way that is even easier to use and deeply visual."

As vice president of customer experience, Kemp brings 20 years of experience in sales performance management and customer experience, and will lead CaptivateIQ's customer success team by working to always capture the voice of the CaptivateIQ customer. Prior, Kemp managed technical and solutions sales, Go-to-Market strategy and revenue growth for Varicent's APAC region. Previously, Kemp held various roles across multiple business lines at SAP and CallidusCloud.

"I am looking forward to joining CaptivateIQ and helping lead the company through its next phase of growth as we help customers unlock the power of incentives," said Kemp. "To do this, I strongly believe we need to reframe sales commission planning as a digital transformation challenge and help customers overcome it, something I've spent my entire career doing, and something that is absolutely necessary to usher in the future of sales commission planning. CaptivateIQ's flexible, easy-to-use and intuitive platform is the best positioned to achieve this mission, and delight all stakeholders while doing it."

As head of design, Olusoga will manage a diverse team to build a culture of design excellence that will combine beautiful design and functionality, making it even easier for customers to use .CaptivateIQ's platform. Olusoga joins CaptivateIQ from Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com, Tumblr, WooCommerce, and Jetpack, where he worked in various roles, most recently as vice president of experience and design of WordPress.com. While at Automattic, Olusoga led product and brand design teams to shape the overall experience and outcomes for the business and its customers. Previously, he co-founded Populum, a direct-to-consumer business.

CaptivateIQ is accelerating its core product innovations while delivering solutions that empower all teams in the commission process. The customer experience and design teams are delivering delightful rep experiences by offering enhanced performance, payout statements and earnings visibility. CaptivateIQ provides enterprise-grade support through its focus on scalability and performance, improved workflow automation, and advanced permissions and controls for added security and compliance.

